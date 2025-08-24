IRF Roundtable Pakistan Hosts Interfaith Dialogue, Peace Concert in Karachi

IRF Roundtable Karachi meeting IRF Roundtable Karachi participants group photo IRF Karachi participant Nigel performs peace concert

The IRF Roundtable Pakistan convened its 4th meeting with diverse stakeholders in Karachi, underscoring the importance of interfaith dialogue.

KARACHI, PAKISTAN, August 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Religious Freedom ( IRF ) Roundtable Pakistan convened its fourth in-person meeting with diverse stakeholders at the Avari Hotel in Karachi, underscoring the importance of interfaith dialogue, media engagement, and cultural exchange in fostering harmony across communities.The meeting was led by Anila Ali , Co-Chair of the IRF Roundtable Pakistan, and convened by Kashif Mirza, IRF Pakistan Coordinator, bringing together representatives from all major faith communities, civil society leaders, and members of the media. The discussions centered on the crucial role of media in promoting interfaith understanding and countering divisive narratives.Following the roundtable discussions, attendees were treated to a vibrant peace concert featuring renowned Christian singer Nigel accompanied by his Muslim partner singer and artist Fahad, and musician Bobby. Their performance highlighted music as a universal language of love and peace, demonstrating the power of the arts to bridge divides and unite people across faith and culture.“As I travel across Pakistan, holding roundtables and visiting houses of worship, I am deeply inspired by the resilience and goodwill of all communities who wish to live together in peace. The concert with Nigel and Fahad is a shining example of how young people can build bridges through music and arts. This is the true spirit of Pakistan — diverse, inclusive, and full of hope for the future," remarked Anila Ali, Co-Chair, IRF Roundtable PakistanThe Karachi gathering marked another step in IRF Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to foster dialogue, strengthen partnerships, and highlight the vital role of youth, media, and cultural initiatives in advancing interfaith harmony.

