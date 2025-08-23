Governor Hochul Announces Swimming at Jones Beach and Wading at Robert Moses State Parks to Resume

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced swimming will resume at Jones Beach State Park and knee-level wading at Robert Moses State Park now that rough surf conditions and flooding resulting from Hurricane Erin have mostly subsided. Visitors may encounter restrictions in place at individual beach locations if there are unsafe localized conditions.

“We are are glad to reopen swimming at Jones Beach now that most conditions have improved, but surf conditions remain a concern at Robert Moses State Park where only knee-level wading will be permitted due to strong undercurrents and rip currents forming, and unsafe conditions persist at Hither Hills State Park where swimming will continue to be prohibited,” Governor Hochul said. “Sincere gratitude goes out to our emergency services teams for their response efforts and to beachgoers for their understanding.”

State park lifeguards and staff will continue the responsible monitoring of potentially dangerous surf, rip currents and coastal flooding over the weekend. Additionally, officials ask visitors to remain cautious and abide by any restrictions in place at various beach field locations within Jones Beach and Robert Moses. Timing for the reopening of swimming at Hither Hills State Park remains uncertain as the park’s proximity to Hurricane Erin creates unsafe surf conditions for swimming.

New York State Parks Commissioner Pro Tempore Randy Simons said, “Our teams on Long Island, including staff, lifeguards and Park Police, have approached this week’s extreme weather event with the utmost professionalism and care. They put our patrons’ safety first. While we are eager to have safe swimming resume at Jones Beach and wading at Robert Moses, State Parks continues to urge beachgoers to remain alert in the water and follow guidance from lifeguards and park staff.”

For information on swimming at state parks across New York, visit parks.ny.gov/recreation/swimming.

New Yorkers are encouraged to sign up for Emergency Alerts via NY-Alert for real-time weather and emergency alerts at alert.ny.gov.