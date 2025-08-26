OSNER'S FC Makes Thrilling UPSL Premier Debut With 2–2 Draw Against NY Empire FC

Osner's FC Vs. NY Empire Score Miche-Naider Chery Serge Antony Lucien Serge Antony Lucien A.K.A Ti-Solo Antony Lucien A.K.A Ti-Solo The Maestro

We took on one of the biggest clubs in the conference and went toe-to-toe. That’s not luck, that’s preparation, talent, and heart.” — Coach Walkin Joseph

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a match that will be remembered as a landmark moment in the club’s history, Osner's FC proudly announced its arrival in the UPSL Premier Division with a stunning 2–2 draw against powerhouse New York Empire on Saturday, August 16, 2025.Facing one of the giants of the American Northeast Conference, a club that finished third on the table last season, Osner's FC did not shrink under the bright lights of their Premier debut. Instead, the team showcased skill, composure, passion, and heart, taking the lead twice through beautiful goals by Miche-Naider and Antony Lucien before NY Empire clawed back to equalize each time.Although the final score ended level at 2–2, the performance left no doubt: Osner's FC has arrived, and they are here to compete with the very best.A Historic Beginning: The First Kick in UPSL PremierFrom the moment the whistle blew, Osner's FC looked fearless. The club, stepping onto the UPSL Premier stage for the very first time, brought energy and determination that electrified both the bench and the supporters.NY Empire, known for their physical play, sharp attacking transitions, and experience at this level, were expected to dominate. But the reality on the pitch told a different story. Osner's FC’s midfield controlled large stretches of the game, the defensive line held firm against wave after wave of pressure, and the attackers seized their chances with lethal precision.“We came into this game knowing who NY Empire is,” said President J. Ronald Nazaire after the match. “They’re a giant, one of the top three clubs in the Northeast. But we also knew who we are. We’re a club built on quality, respect, discipline, and ambition. Tonight, our players proved that we belong at this level. As a president, I could not be prouder.”Goal #1 – A Dream Start by Miche-Naider CheryThe historic first-ever goal for Osner's FC in the UPSL Premier came courtesy of forward Miche-Naider, a player whose dazzling pace and instinct for goal set the tone for the evening.Midway through the first half, Oner's FC strung together a sweeping move starting deep in midfield. Crisp one-touch passes broke through Empire’s press, and with a perfectly weighted through-ball, Miche-Naider found himself in space just outside the penalty box.With confidence and composure, he unleashed a stunning strike into the corner, leaving Empire’s goalkeeper rooted to the spot.The stadium erupted. Teammates rushed to embrace him. Fans cheered as history was made.“When I scored, I felt like I was dreaming,” said Miche-Naider after the match. “This is what we train for. To score our first Premier goal against such a strong team, it means everything. But it’s just the beginning. We want more.”Empire Strikes BackNY Empire showed why they are considered one of the giants of the conference. Despite Osner's FC’s breakthrough, they kept pressing, probing, and eventually found their equalizer before halftime.The setback could have rattled a less determined squad. But Osner's FC refused to fold. Instead, they came out in the second half with renewed fire, determined to prove that their first goal was no fluke.Goal #2 – Antony Lucien, The Midfield MaestroThe second half brought another moment of brilliance, this time from midfielder Antony Lucien, Osner's FC’s number 10 and creative heartbeat.In the 72nd minute, after a spell of sustained pressure, Lucien picked up the ball near the edge of the area. With poise, he sidestepped his marker, looked up, and curled a beautiful shot into the far corner, sending the Osner's FC’s bench into wild celebrations.Lucien’s strike restored Osner's FC’s lead and showed the technical quality that the squad brings to the Premier stage.“That goal was for the team,” said Lucien afterward. “We worked so hard all week, and I wanted to give something back. Scoring in our first game, against a team of Empire’s caliber, makes me even more hungry. We’re not just here to participate, we’re here to win.”A Hard-Fought FinishDespite Osner's FC’s second lead of the night, NY Empire once again responded with determination. In the closing minutes, they found their second equalizer to bring the score to 2–2.As the final whistle blew, Osner's FC players gathered in a huddle, disappointed not to hold on for the victory but proud of the fight they had shown.“We’re satisfied, but not content,” said President Nazaire. “It’s a good result, but it’s also a challenge to ourselves. We know we can do even more.”Quotes from LeadershipHead Coach Walkin Joseph praised the squad’s discipline and ambition:“This is just the beginning,” said Coach Joseph. “We took on one of the biggest clubs in the conference and went toe-to-toe. That’s not luck, that’s preparation, talent, and heart. I told the players before the match: respect your opponents, but never fear them. They believed, and it showed. My expectations for this season are high and we will continue to grow, continue to compete, and continue to earn respect in this league.”For Osner's FC, this debut was about more than just a result. It was about sending a message to the league, to the community, and to the players themselves.The club’s mission is clear: develop talent, provide opportunity, and build a culture of excellence. By matching one of the top three teams in the Northeast, Osner's FC showed that they are not underdogs, but equals ready to fight for their place among the best.Looking Ahead – Next Match vs. Red HookOsner's FC now turns its attention to their next Premier fixture against Red Hook FC on Saturday, August 23, 2025, an away match in Brooklyn.The squad is training hard, motivated by the debut performance, and eager to secure their first victory in the UPSL Premier.“We respect Red Hook,” said President Nazaire. “But our goal is simple, we want three points. We’re hungry, and our players are ready.”A Season of PromiseAs the inaugural UPSL Premier campaign begins, Osner's FC has already proven that they are here not just to compete, but to challenge the established order.With a roster full of talented, respected, and passionate players, combined with an ambitious coaching staff and visionary leadership; the future looks bright.The 2–2 draw against NY Empire is more than a scoreline. It is a statement: Osner's FC belongs among the elite.About Osner's FCOsner's FC is a Brooklyn-based soccer club competing in the UPSL Premier American Northeast Conference & NPSL. Founded on the values of discipline, respect, and opportunity, the club is committed to developing players, building community, and competing at the highest level. Our commitment goes far beyond the field—together, we aim to create lasting positive impact through meaningful initiatives, active engagement, and unwavering support. Join us!For more information visit www.osnersfc.com

