Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP Honored with 'Best Hypnotherapy in Bellevue' Award for 2025

Connie Brannan, CHt. & Licensed Trainer of NLP® 18 years of helping

Award-Winning Bellevue Hypnotherapy: Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP Named Best Hypnotherapy Provider for 2025.

Helping people take control of their minds, their habits, and their happiness is my passion.” — Connie Brannan, CHt. & Licensed Trainer of NLP®

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP , led by Connie Brannan, CHt., has once again been recognized as the Best Hypnotherapy Practice in Bellevue, Washington by the Quality Business Awards. This marks the second consecutive year that Mindworks Hypnosis has earned this prestigious distinction.With an overall quality score of 95% or higher, Mindworks Hypnosis has demonstrated exceptional client satisfaction, service excellence, and proven results in helping clients achieve personal transformation through hypnosis and Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP).“I’m honored to receive this award again,” said Connie Brannan, CHt., co-founder of Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP and Licensed Trainer of NLP. “Helping people take control of their minds, their habits, and their happiness is my passion. This recognition reflects the life-changing success my clients experience every day.”The Quality Business Awards identify businesses that consistently deliver outstanding service and client care. Winners are selected based on customer feedback , industry reputation, and commitment to excellence.Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP, serving the Greater Seattle area since 2007, specializes in:Smoking cessationWeight loss and controlStress and anxiety reliefConfidence and performance enhancementOvercoming fears and phobiasCreating customized “ Designer Feelings® ” for successFor more information about Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP visit: www.mindworkshypnosis.net View the award listing here: https://qualitybusinessawards.com/2025/the-best-Hypnotherapy-in-Bellevue-Washington/Mindworks-Hypnosis----Connie-Brannan-CHt

