Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP Honored with 'Best Hypnotherapy in Bellevue' Award for 2025
With an overall quality score of 95% or higher, Mindworks Hypnosis has demonstrated exceptional client satisfaction, service excellence, and proven results in helping clients achieve personal transformation through hypnosis and Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP).
“I’m honored to receive this award again,” said Connie Brannan, CHt., co-founder of Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP and Licensed Trainer of NLP®. “Helping people take control of their minds, their habits, and their happiness is my passion. This recognition reflects the life-changing success my clients experience every day.”
The Quality Business Awards identify businesses that consistently deliver outstanding service and client care. Winners are selected based on customer feedback, industry reputation, and commitment to excellence.
Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP, serving the Greater Seattle area since 2007, specializes in:
Smoking cessation
Weight loss and control
Stress and anxiety relief
Confidence and performance enhancement
Overcoming fears and phobias
Creating customized “Designer Feelings®” for success
For more information about Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP visit: www.mindworkshypnosis.net
View the award listing here: https://qualitybusinessawards.com/2025/the-best-Hypnotherapy-in-Bellevue-Washington/Mindworks-Hypnosis----Connie-Brannan-CHt.
