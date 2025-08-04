Bellevue Hypnotherapist Connie Brannan Recognized in Marquis Who’s Who in America 2025 Edition

Connie Brannan, CHt. & Licensed Trainer of NLP® The Society of NLP Find your power with hypnosis.

This honor celebrates a career dedicated to empowering lives through hypnosis and Neuro-Linguistic Programming.

Being recognized by Marquis Who’s Who is an honor—and a celebration of the many successes my clients and students have achieved through our work together.” — Connie Brannan, CHt. & Licensed Trainer of NLP®

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Connie Brannan, CHt., Licensed Trainer of Neuro-Linguistic Programming, educator, author, and co-founder of Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP , has been selected for inclusion in the Marquis Who’s Who in America 2025 edition, a prestigious biographical registry honoring individuals with significant achievements in their fields. This recognition celebrates Brannan’s decades of work in personal transformation, clinical hypnotherapy, and professional education.Marquis Who’s Who has recognized leaders across a wide range of professions since 1899, selecting individuals based on merit, career accomplishments, and meaningful contributions to society. Inclusion highlights professionals who have demonstrated leadership, excellence, and sustained impact.Brannan has dedicated over 18 years to helping individuals transform their lives through hypnotherapy and Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP). She is a Licensed Trainer of NLP, creator of Designer Feelingsand Designer Beliefs, and co-developer of Mindworks NLP , a Washington State-licensed career school. She also maintains a thriving clinical hypnotherapy practice in Bellevue, WA: Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP. Her educational background includes a Bachelor's degree from the University of Washington.As an author, Brannan has published The Hypnotic Way and Designer Feelings, and is currently working on her third book, Designer Beliefs. Her work has been featured in 19 published articles on SelfGrowth.com. She is also a multi-year recipient of the “Best of Bellevue” award for both Hypnotherapy and Weight Loss & Control Program services. She has developed several audio hypnotherapy programs and tools."Helping people rediscover their personal power and achieve their goals has always been my passion. Being recognized by Marquis Who’s Who is an honor—and a celebration of the many successes my clients and students have achieved through our work together," said Brannan.In addition to her clinical work, Brannan has taught adult continuing education in hypnosis at Bellevue College and currently offers live seminars and certification trainings through Mindworks NLP. She also contributes to the professional hypnosis community through presentations at events such as World Hypnotism Day and the Oregon Hypnotherapy Association. She formerly served on the Board of the National Guild of Hypnotists, Washington State Chapter.Brannan continues to inspire growth and transformation through her long-running blog "The Hypnotizer," newsletter "The Monthly Trance," and social media outreach across Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Pinterest, LinkedIn, and Bluesky.For more information, visit:

