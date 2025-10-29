New Book by Bellevue Hypnotherapist Connie Brannan Shares True Stories of Transformation through Hypnosis and NLP

Love letters to the mind. Connie Brannan, CHt. & Licensed Trainer of NLP® Watercolor imagery from Real People, Real Change symbolizes transformation and the mind’s power to heal and grow.

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Licensed Trainer of Neuro-Linguistic Programmingand award-winning hypnotherapist, Connie Brannan, CHt., announces the release of her latest book, Real People, Real Change : True Stories of Transformation from Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP This inspiring nonfiction collection reveals how real clients have used hypnosis and NLP to overcome challenges, release limitations, and achieve lasting breakthroughs. Each story highlights the mind’s extraordinary ability to create positive change when guided by proven techniques of Neuro-Linguistic Hypnotherapy"The proof is in the people," says Brannan. “Every chapter shares genuine success stories — individuals who learned to take control of their minds and discovered their own power to change.”Drawing from nearly two decades of clinical work at Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP in Bellevue, Washington, Brannan combines personal success stories with professional insight into how hypnosis and Neuro-Linguistic Programming work to rewire thought patterns and emotional responses.Real People, Real Change is not just a look inside professional hypnotherapy sessions — it’s a guide to understanding how the subconscious mind can become an ally in creating health, happiness, and success.Praise for Real People, Real Change“This book is a living testament to the power of the mind. Each story shows what’s possible when you tap into your own potential.”About the AuthorConnie Brannan, CHt., Licensed Trainer of NLP, is the co-founder of Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP in Bellevue, Washington. A multi-award-winning hypnotherapist, educator, and author, she has helped thousands of clients achieve rapid, lasting change through her signature blend of hypnosis and NLP. Brannan is the creator of Designer Feelings® and Designer Beliefsand is featured in Who’s Who in America 2025 for her contributions to the field of mind science and personal development.For more information, visit www.mindworkshypnosis.net ________________________________________Book Title: Real People, Real Change: True Stories of Transformation from Mindworks Hypnosis & NLPAuthor: Connie Brannan, CHt.Publisher: Mindworks Hypnosis & NLPFormat: eBook and Paperback, available on Amazon https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FY35T3Y1 ISBN: 979-8271924262Contact: inquiry@mindworkshypnosis.net | (425) 564-8608

