New Book by Bellevue Hypnotherapist Connie Brannan Shares True Stories of Transformation through Hypnosis and NLP
Certified hypnotherapist and Licensed Trainer of NLP®, Connie Brannan, shares true stories and insights to help people create happier, healthier lives.
This inspiring nonfiction collection reveals how real clients have used hypnosis and NLP to overcome challenges, release limitations, and achieve lasting breakthroughs. Each story highlights the mind’s extraordinary ability to create positive change when guided by proven techniques of Neuro-Linguistic Hypnotherapy®.
"The proof is in the people," says Brannan. “Every chapter shares genuine success stories — individuals who learned to take control of their minds and discovered their own power to change.”
Drawing from nearly two decades of clinical work at Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP in Bellevue, Washington, Brannan combines personal success stories with professional insight into how hypnosis and Neuro-Linguistic Programming work to rewire thought patterns and emotional responses.
Real People, Real Change is not just a look inside professional hypnotherapy sessions — it’s a guide to understanding how the subconscious mind can become an ally in creating health, happiness, and success.
Praise for Real People, Real Change
“This book is a living testament to the power of the mind. Each story shows what’s possible when you tap into your own potential.”
About the Author
Connie Brannan, CHt., Licensed Trainer of NLP®, is the co-founder of Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP in Bellevue, Washington. A multi-award-winning hypnotherapist, educator, and author, she has helped thousands of clients achieve rapid, lasting change through her signature blend of hypnosis and NLP. Brannan is the creator of Designer Feelings® and Designer Beliefs® and is featured in Who’s Who in America 2025 for her contributions to the field of mind science and personal development.
For more information, visit www.mindworkshypnosis.net.
________________________________________
Book Title: Real People, Real Change: True Stories of Transformation from Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP
Author: Connie Brannan, CHt.
Publisher: Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP
Format: eBook and Paperback, available on Amazon https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FY35T3Y1
ISBN: 979-8271924262
Contact: inquiry@mindworkshypnosis.net | (425) 564-8608
Connie Brannan
Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP
+1 425-564-8608
email us here
