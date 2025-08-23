Persons of Interest and Vehicle Sought in Southeast Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying two persons and a vehicle of interest in relation to a robbery (force and violence) in Southeast.

On Friday, August 15, 2025, at approximately 11:50 a.m., the suspects approached the victim in the 3000 block of Nelson Place, Southeast. One suspect removed a pickaxe from the victim’s truck before confronting the victim along with the second suspect. The suspects then threatened the victim and forcibly took the victim’s property before fleeing the scene in a black SUV.

The persons of interest and vehicle were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos and video below: