TRAFFIC ADVISORY: 2025 National Homeland Security Conference

From Tuesday, August 26, 2025, through Thursday, August 28, 2025, the Walter E. Washington Convention Center will host the 2025 National Homeland Security Conference. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and street closure that motorists should take into consideration:

From Tuesday, August 26, 2025, to Thursday, August 28, 2025, the following street will be designated as a Special Event Area and posted as Emergency No Parking and closed to vehicular traffic each day between 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

L Street from 7th Street to 9th Street, NW

For timely traffic information, please visit x.com/DCPoliceTraffic.

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.

