Del Rio CBP officers apprehend fugitive wanted in North Texas for aggravated sexual assault of a child, drugs charges

DEL RIO, Texas–U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations, Del Rio Port of Entry officers detained a man wanted in north Texas on felony warrants for alleged sexual assault of a child and drug charges.

“Our frontline CBP officers continue to maintain their vigilance and late this week apprehended a traveler wanted on two separate felony warrants for sex and drug-related charges,” said Port Director Liliana Flores, Del Rio Port of Entry. “These kinds of apprehensions exemplify our officers’ relentless pursuit of our border security mission.”

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

The fugitive apprehension occurred on Thursday, Aug. 21 when CBP officers at the Del Rio International Bridge referred vehicle passenger Victor Morales, a 31-year-old male U.S. citizen, for secondary inspection. After escorting the passenger to secondary inspection, subsequent biometric verification through law enforcement databases confirmed that the traveler had an outstanding felony warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a child issued by the White Settlement, Texas Police Department and a separate felony warrant for drug possession issued by the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office. Morales was turned over to Del Rio Police Department officers for transport to jail and adjudication of the warrants.

The National Crime Information Center is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion. Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

