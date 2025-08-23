Submit Release
AHA blog highlights Quest for Quality Prize, health systems leading in quality and

The AHA Quest for Quality Prize honors hospitals and health systems committed to leadership and innovation in improving quality and advancing health. Learn how Hartford HealthCare in Connecticut, winner of the 2025 prize, leaned into a culture of continuous improvement to dramatically reduce health care-associated infections. Finalist CommonSpirit Health, based in Chicago and operating nationally, standardized care using an eight-step process to elevate performance across their health system. Applications for the 2026 Quest for Quality Prize are due Sept. 9. LEARN MORE 

