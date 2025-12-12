Strengthening Today’s Workforce and Preparing for the Future

Every day the women and men of America’s hospitals and health systems work together to deliver lifesaving care to patients and communities. Nurses monitor patients closely, provide comfort and ensure treatments are administered quickly. Doctors diagnose and make critical decisions, while other team members — from technicians to support staff — coordinate tests, manage equipment and keep everything running smoothly.

It's well known that the health care system and health care workforce face serious challenges. The combination of longstanding workforce shortages, an aging population’s increased demand for health care services, a surge in caregiver retirements and the continued strain on hospitals’ finances mean that leaders are moving in bold, innovative directions to build and sustain their teams.

The AHA recently released its 2026 Health Care Workforce Scan — an annual report that examines the current trends in the health care workforce, as well as examples from hospitals and health systems that are engaging in innovative practices and strategies to strengthen the workforce.

This year’s scan underscores that, more than ever, having a strong workforce foundation is necessary, especially as we navigate the changing environment and technological advancements. Hospital and health system leaders are responding by continuing to build resilient teams, opening new pathways into health care careers and providing a supportive environment for professionals to deliver exceptional care now and in the future.

For example, hospital and health systems are expanding team-based care models and integrating new roles into daily operations, such as virtual care and complex care coordination, as well as adding roles that heavily utilize artificial intelligence to advance large-scale innovations that deliver their full value. They also are helping current team members deepen their expertise and gain new skills in digital fluency and advanced clinical practices, as well as partnering with their communities to recruit new team members.

While the AHA continues to provide the field with tools and resources, we also remain engaged with Congress and the regulatory agencies to advocate for policies that will support today’s health care teams and ensure a future pipeline of health care professionals to meet the nation’s care demands.

In many ways, there has never been a better time to transform. The rapid pace of technological change and innovation creates a transformative opportunity — a time to advance care and improve the lives of our teams and communities.

Caregivers work every day to make a difference in people’s lives. The AHA will continue to provide the field with tools, data, successful practices and strategies to support our workforce and advance health in America.