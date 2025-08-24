Pain Clinics Strengthen Family Well-being According To New Research; Olumuyiwa Bamgbade, Salem Pain Clinic, Canada

Olumuyiwa Bamgbade.

SURREY, BC, CANADA, August 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Most people consider pain clinics to be a place where people go to find relief from chronic discomfort. Yet a growing body of evidence highlights a much broader reality. Pain clinics play a vital role in safeguarding family well-being. By addressing the physical, psychological, and behavioral dimensions of chronic pain, these clinics indirectly but powerfully influence the stability, safety, and health of entire families or households.A recent peer-reviewed publication in SVOA Medical Research highlighted the therapeutic reach of pain clinics. The clinical study was led by Dr. Olumuyiwa Bamgbade and the Salem Anaesthesia Pain Clinic . It examined the data from more than 1,200 patients over a 7.5-year period. Among these, a notable group, approximately 1.9 percent, was referred for interventions directly linked to family safety and well-being. These patients were often women, accounting for over 80 percent of this subgroup, and were typically young adults or in early middle age. Many attended the clinic amid significant personal and family challenges, including child custody disputes, domestic safety concerns, and risks arising from substance misuse within the household.In these cases, the pain clinic became more than just a center for medical care; it evolved into a multidisciplinary hub of healing and prevention. Beyond managing physical pain, the pain physician worked closely with psychologists, social workers, and family therapists to design holistic care plans. These plans often combined medication management, mental health support, and behavioral therapy to help patients regain stability. For families navigating custody hearings or domestic safety assessments, the pain clinic also provided objective documentation and collaborated with legal and social service agencies to ensure children’s welfare and parental fitness.The ripple effects were profound. Parents with untreated chronic pain or unmanaged drug misuse often face difficulties maintaining safe and nurturing environments for their children. The pain clinic helps break this cycle by restoring functionality, improving emotional regulation, and reducing dependency on sedating medications. This, in turn, enhances parental capacity and strengthens family relationships. For many patients, clinic-based therapy marked the turning point where fractured family dynamics began to heal.Beyond individual households, these interventions have broader public health implications. Families under strain from untreated pain, substance misuse, or unmanaged mental health conditions are at increased risk of neglect, conflict, and economic instability. By stepping into this space, pain clinics contribute indirectly but significantly to reducing family disruption and supporting safer home environments. The study’s findings highlight the importance of integrating pain management into social safety nets, bridging gaps between healthcare, mental health, and child welfare systems.Moreover, the study underscores the role of pain clinics in risk mitigation and prevention. Families entangled in substance-related custody disputes, for instance, benefit from structured monitoring and rehabilitation programs that improve parental readiness and reduce the likelihood of harm to children. In this way, pain clinics are not just treating individual symptoms; they are protecting families, preventing crises, and reinforcing community stability.Indeed, pain clinics are situated at the nexus of healthcare and family well-being. By addressing chronic pain comprehensively, they empower individuals to participate more fully in family life, reduce risks associated with substance misuse, and foster safer, healthier home environments. Policymakers, insurers, and community leaders should recognize and invest in this broader role. Supporting pain clinics isn’t only about treating pain; it’s about strengthening the very fabric of our families and communities.Dr. Bamgbade is a healthcare leader with an interest in value-based healthcare delivery. He is a specialist physician trained in Nigeria, Britain, the USA, and South Korea. He is an adjunct professor at institutions in Africa, Europe, and North America. He has collaborated with researchers in Nigeria, Australia, Iran, Mozambique, Rwanda, the USA, Kenya, Armenia, South Africa, Britain, Tanzania, Namibia, Zambia, Botswana, China, Ethiopia, Jamaica, Cuba, and Canada. He has published 45 scientific papers in PubMed-indexed journals. He is the director of Salem Pain Clinic, a specialist and research clinic in Surrey, BC, Canada. Dr Bamgbade and Salem Pain Clinic focus on researching and managing pain, health equity, injury rehabilitation, neuropathy, insomnia, societal safety, substance misuse, medical sociology, public health, medicolegal science, and perioperative care.ReferenceBamgbade OA, Savage KJ, Bamgbade TO, Tase NE, Bada BE, Yimam GT, Mwizero AG, Oyewole TE, Chansa M, Gitonga GG, Oluwole OJ, Thibela T, Martinez YL, Chauke GD. Pain Clinic and Societal Safety: Promoting Road Safety, Family Well-being, Workplace Safety, and Risk Management. SVOA Medical Research 2025, 3:4, 159-166.

