Gonzaga Joins Edcor Network to Expand Access to Tuition Benefits ...

Gonzaga University is proud to announce a new partnership with Edcor, a leading provider of education benefits administration, making it easier for working adults across the country to pursue professional development and academic degrees through Gonzaga's wide array of programs.

As a member of the Edcor network, Gonzaga is now an approved education provider for employees whose organizations partner with Edcor for tuition assistance and reimbursement programs. This collaboration opens doors for thousands of employees across industries to access Gonzaga’s career-relevant graduate programs and professional certificates, many of which are available fully online or in flexible formats.

“Joining the Edcor network aligns with Gonzaga’s mission of developing people for lives of leadership and service for the common good,” said Nate Mannetter, Gonzaga’s interim vice president of enrollment management. “We are excited to partner with employers across the country who are investing in the growth of their people, and we look forward to helping those learners advance their careers while staying grounded in values and purpose.”

For more than 40 years, Edcor has been a trusted bridge between higher education institutions and employers, helping organizations offer high-quality education benefits that improve retention, engagement, and workforce capability.

“We are delighted to welcome Gonzaga University to the Edcor School Network,” said Sara Van Wagoner, vice president of corporate growth at Edcor. “Gonzaga’s reputation for academic excellence, dedication to adult learners, and emphasis on leadership and ethics make them an outstanding partner for the clients we support. This partnership expands educational opportunities for working professionals and reinforces Edcor’s goal to connect learners with institutions that prioritize quality, flexibility, and values-driven education."

Gonzaga offers a range of professional certificates and graduate programs in high-demand fields such as business, leadership, engineering, and health care. Designed with working professionals in mind, courses are available in on-campus, online, and hybrid formats, providing flexible pathways for learners to advance their careers while balancing other commitments.