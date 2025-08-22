MPD Warns of Police Impersonators Using Fake Website

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is warning the public of an ongoing scam in which scammers are impersonating members of MPD by phone and directing them to a fake website regarding an arrest warrant.

In a recent incident, a scammer called a victim and claimed to be a MPD detective. The scammer told the victim that a warrant would be issued for their arrest if they did not meet the caller in person. The scammer directed the victim to look up the telephone number they were calling from for information on where to meet the scammer. The search directed the victim to a fictious website that had links to major police departments around the country. The link for the Metropolitan Police Department does not take victims to the real MPD website. The fake MPD website showed images of other law enforcement partners who are not MPD members. On the fake website the scammers posted fake QR codes for victims to report scams. Additionally, the contact numbers to reach MPD were all fake and did not connect victims to MPD.

At this time, MPD is only aware of one incident involving this fictious website. The website was taken down but there is a possibility of similar active websites.

If you receive a call similar in nature:

Don’t feel pressured to act. Scammers may have some public information about you (like your name and address), but that does not mean they are legitimate. Verify by contacting the appropriate agency directly using customer service info on their public websites.

Scammers may have some public information about you (like your name and address), but that does not mean they are legitimate. Verify by contacting the appropriate agency directly using customer service info on their public websites. MPD will never demand payment by phone, email, or letter. Do not share your credit card number, personal information, or other financial information. Do not wire transfer money or transfer funds to anyone you do not know.

Do not share your credit card number, personal information, or other financial information. Do not wire transfer money or transfer funds to anyone you do not know. Share what you know with others. By telling your friends and family members about the scam, you can help protect your community.

If you are directed to a suspicious website:

Be wary of suspicious websites or emails : Don't click on links or open attachments from unknown or untrusted sources.

: Don't click on links or open attachments from unknown or untrusted sources. Report suspicious activity: If you encounter anything that makes you feel uncomfortable or unsafe, report it to the appropriate authorities.

If you encounter anything that makes you feel uncomfortable or unsafe, report it to the appropriate authorities. Avoid meeting strangers in person: Be cautious about meeting people you've only met by phone or online.

We remind the public that The Metropolitan Police Department will never solicit anyone for monetary funds, bank information, or social security numbers.

For more information on scams and fraud visit: https://www.justice.gov/criminal/criminal-fraud/report-fraud

If you have been a victim of this scam in the District of Columbia, please contact the Command Information Center at (202) 727-9099 and select option three.

