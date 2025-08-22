Submit Release
Serbia partner country at international agricultural fair in Slovenia

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Management Professor Dragan Glamočić, PhD, will pay an official visit to Slovenia from 22 to 24 August, on the occasion of Serbia’s participation as the partner country at the 63rd AGRA International Fair of Agriculture and Food, held in Gornja Radgona.

