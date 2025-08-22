Saskatchewan Wildfire Update August 22

CANADA, August 23 - As of 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 22, there are 48 active wildfires in Saskatchewan. Of those active fires, 13 are categorized as contained, one is not contained, 26 are ongoing assessments and 8 are listed as protecting values.

As a result of improved weather conditions and the reduced threat of wildfires, there are currently no evacuated communities in the province, and all highway access is open.

The MUSKEG fire, located North of La Plonge Reserve and Beauval is the only remaining fire in the province that is currently not contained. Crews continue to fight the fire and target hot spots.

The Public Education Unit and Its Scope

The SPSA's Public Education Unit provides Saskatchewan communities and citizens awareness and education in prevention and mitigation of emergency and disaster situations. This includes the development of educational materials, the growth of the Youth Preparedness Council and other programs, along with support delivered to rural and northern communities to promote values of personal and community resiliency in the face of natural disasters and emergencies.

During the summer months, the SPSA plans and facilitates fire safety and wildfire prevention education opportunities in rural and northern communities across the province. So far this summer, 7,747 students in Saskatchewan schools, libraries and community organizations have received wildfire prevention or fire safety education with Smokey Bear or Sparky the Fire Dog from the SPSA's seasonal Public Education Program Coordinators, an increase from 3,940 in 2024.

The 2025-26 term of the SPSA's Youth Preparedness Council starts on September 7, 2025, and consists of eight students from across the province who are passionate about emergency preparedness and creating resilient communities. The Council’s goal is to promote youth interest in emergency preparedness and public safety careers through the creation of projects that support community resiliency.

The program also proclaims and celebrates Fire Prevention Week, Test Your Smoke Alarm Day and Emergency Preparedness Week through public education and supporting Saskatchewan communities hosting events.

The public education program supports Saskatchewan communities, fire departments and other public safety teams by facilitating public safety educational events with Smokey Bear and Sparky the Fire Dog mascot costumes and other educational materials.

For questions, to request a presentation, or to book the Smokey Bear and Sparky the Fire Dog mascots, email publiceducationspsa@gov.sk.ca.

