Chart-topping Singer-songwriter Fawn Unearths a Skull-Shaking Scare with ‘Skeletons'-Delivering Zany Crypt Keeper Vibes

"Skeletons" by hit singer-songwriter Fawn is a bone-cracking, spine-tingling Halloween song about mischievous skeletons in Spooky Town coming alive on Halloween

I wanted to make skeletons less scary and more fun, so the skeletons in my song have a lot of depth and personality, they're too 'humerus' to care! It's a real bone rattler and was bone to be wild!” — Fawn

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stonedef Records haunts the Halloween season early with the upcoming release of “ Skeletons ,” a new original Halloween song from Billboard-charting artist Fawn —an internationally known singer-songwriter , recording artist, composer, musician, published author and voice-over artist. This tombstone tango will be brought to life September 5, 2025, with pre-orders rattling and rolling August 25th.Written, performed and recorded by Fawn, “Skeletons” rose from the crypt inside her Hollywood Hills, CA sound lab, Terrace Studios. Produced in Auckland, New Zealand by musician extraordinaire Malcolm Smith, the song conjures the playful spookiness of a Disney Halloween masterpiece. "Skeletons" is part of Fawn’s Frightmarish Fall series—“Haunted Halloween Jams”—a sinister symphony of original playful ghoulish melodies, rare chilling treasures, phantom remixes, and newly polished vintage nightmares, curated from her eerie personal archival chamber.Producer Malcolm Smith said, "It’s always fun working with Fawn. She has an amazing imagination and comes up with these wonderful ideas. She writes clever lyrics to tell her uniquely boo-tiful Halloween stories" ‘Malcom continued, "After Fawn sent me her lead and backing vocals, I added orchestration, my backing vocals and sound effects to produce this bone-cracking, spine-tingling Halloween song about mischievous skeletons in Spooky Town who come alive on Halloween night and go around scaring people. 'Skeletons' is skele-fun—it will rattle your funny bone!"Fawn shared, "I felt a song coming on—I literally had a feeling in my bones, so writing ‘Skeletons’ came quickly, words and music poured out at the same time. I think my favorite line is in the bridge, 'wormy, germy maggot zones!'" Fawn explained, "I wanted to make skeletons less scary and more fun, so the skeletons in my song have a lot of depth and personality, they're too 'humerus' to care! As my song says, 'don't expect them to behave!' 'Skeletons' is a bone rattler and was bone to be wild!"Fawn continued, “I began working with Malcolm Smith many years ago, first collaborating on jingles before delving into recording songs for film and TV. Working with Malcolm is effortless and otherworldly—he’s incredibly talented—so when I began creating Halloween songs, he was my natural first choice." Fawn laughed, "you might say that 'Skeletons' was a 'joint effort' and the song is funny to the bone, a real rib-tickler!" She concluded, “Malcolm always brings the most enchanting ideas to the table, and I truly hope we’ll keep making music together for many years to come.”Stonedef Records added, "Be ready for two festive and funky dance remixes of 'Skeletons' by top-tier talents Cameron Lasswell and Nick Wax. Stonedef Records continued, "Fawn is currently working with them now on the projects, which will be coming out a few weeks after this original version of Fawn's Fiendishly Fun 'Skeletons' song!"The nightmares will begin with a new Halloween song every Friday through All Hallow's Eve. Pre-orders began August 25, 2025 for "Skeletons", Castle of Creeps," "The Nancy Doll," "Wrinkleton" and "Beware The Wendigo."“Skeletons” will have you tickled to the bone as you listen on all major digital platforms, starting September 5, 2025.About Fawn:Fawnis an award-winning ASCAP singer-songwriter, composer, recording artist and voice-over artist who has shared the top of the Billboard dance charts with Lady Gaga, Mariah Carey and Janet Jackson with her song Wish U Love reaching #6 with producers Chad Jack and Tim Letteer. The music video of the same song remained in the Top 10 on MTV's LOGO channel for 5 months and was 2nd only to Madonna in sales the first 2 months of its release. Wish U Love charted at #5 on the Billboard breakout charts and made #142 for the Top 200 Hit Dance Songs. In 2016 two other songs written and performed by Fawn placed in the top 10 EDM/chill-out charts Where Has Your Love Gone and Solitude, both produced by Digital Sixable.Fawn's songs and voice can be heard all over the world in film, TV shows and commercials such as Mars Attacks!, Independence Day, Flatliners, Batman and Robin, Airforce One, Twister, Extreme Measures, Flatliners, The Postman, Peter Pan, Dinosaur, Lincoln, Quest for Camelot, The Natalee Holloway Story, Hollywood Heights, The Young and The Restless, The Little Red Wagon, Spike Lee’s ‘The Girl Is In Trouble,’ Guiding Light, Ugly Betty, Charlie's Angels, CSI Miami, Barbie, Ford, Lavazza Coffee, Mazda, Universal Studios and Pontiac, to name a few. She has won 4 Cover Model of the year awards and was part of the Coffee Table Book 'A Day In My Shoes, Pumps and Pups' alongside other animal lovers and celebrities such as Diane Warren and Cindy Landon.A Berklee College of Music Alumni, Fawn has performed onstage for audiences of over 500,000. Fawn is also published book author with her short story “The Jackalope and The Jellybean” in the book “Tales Of The Jackalope”. Her music can be heard on multiple albums and compilations on Armada, Silk Sofa, Proton, Monstercat, Hades and Stonedef Records. Fawn owns and operates Terrace Studios in Los Angeles, Studio 1888 and owns Songirl Music, ASCAP and MyPosieMyRosie Music, BMI.Fawn’s original song, "Wait For The Sun" for Black Lives Matter has music video cameos by Debra Wilson, Shanice Wilson, Joanna Cassidy, Kate Linder, Judy Tenuta, Calista Carradine, Molly Hopkins, Christy McGinity, Al Burke, Cher Rue, Val Watson, Tim Owens, Hunter Payton Mendoza and more.Fawn produced, sang and wrote the award-winning melody to the theme song of the critically praised podcast series, “A Voice in Violet” as well as several featured songs. The podcast stars actors Nikki Blonsky, Brooke Lewis Bellas, Bronson Pinchot, Eric Etebari, Nelson Lee and Wilson Jermain Heredia.AWARDS:• The Great American Song Contest Finalist “Savant” 2025• Accolade Competition Original Score/Music “A Voice in Violet” 2023• Davey Awards, US Silver Award “A Voice in Violet” 2023• Communicator Award Of Excellence “A Voice in Violet” 2023• W3 Awards Silver Award “A Voice in Violet” 2023• JPF Music Award Best Dance Song “Small” 2020• JPF Music Award Best EDM Album “Idiosyncratic” 2020• JPF Music Award Runner Up Best Holiday Song “Christmas Time” 2020• The Great American Song Contest Finalist “Monster House” 2019• The Great American Song Contest Winner “Ghoulish Ghosts” 2018• Song Of The Year Finalist “Christmas Time” 2015• Song Of The Year Semi-Finalist “Miami” 2015• Song Of The Year Semi-Finalist “Christmas Time” 2015• EOTM Award Best Female Artist 2013• Song Of The Year Winner “Into The Light” 2009• JPF Music Award Best EDM Song “Wish You Love” 2009• JPF Music Award Best EDM Album “Body Soul and Mind” 2009• Berklee College Of Music Songwriting Award “Just Look At Us Now”• Berklee College Of Music Songwriting Award “Livin’ Without Your Love”• Berklee College Of Music Songwriting Award “Playin’ The Fool”• Music Freedom Highest Selling EDM Artist 2008• Music Freedom Best EDM Music Artist 2008• Music Freedom Best EDM Music Artist 2007• Music Freedom Highest Selling EDM Artist 2007• Music Freedom Best EDM Music Artist 2006• Music Freedom Highest Selling EDM Artist 2006NOMINATIONS:• Indie Series Award "A Voice in Violet" 2024• Indie Series Award Best Soundtrack "A Voice in Violet" 2024• Indie Series Award Best Original Song "Here To Save You" 2024• JPF Music Award Best EDM Song “Ashes” 2020• JPF Music Award Best EDM Song “Into Me” 2020• JPF Music Award Best EDM Song “Solitude” 2020• JPF Music Award Best Alternative Song “Over” 2020• JPF Music Award Best Holiday Album “Angels We Have Heard On High” 2020• JPF Music Award Best Holiday Song “Ho Ho Ho It’s A Holiday” 2020• EOTM Award Best Music Video “Wish U Love” 2013• EOTM Award Best Pop Song “Wish U Love” 2013• Hollywood Music in Media Award Best Electronic Dance Song "Wish U Love" 2010THE EARLY YEARS Fawn began her entertainment industry career at the ripe age of 6 months old, starring in several National TV Commercials. By the time she was 9 years old, she was doing voice-overs, singing commercials and touring with the world renown children's Chorale directed by Duain Wolfe, as well as training with famed Gwen Bowen in all styles of dance. As a young teenager, her first song Oneday was produced by BT, Brian Transeau (Film Composer for Monster/Fast and Furious) and released by the Oneday Foundation. With all proceeds going to HIV/AIDS families and awareness for the cause, a substantial amount was raised, helping purchase and renovate a large home which serviced 12 states in the United States for all individuals and families in need of care. At age 14 Fawn worked with internationally known French composer Jean Berger', then continued her vocal solo work with Grammy-nominated conductor Paul Salamunovich. She then went on tour in Japan, Hong Kong and China for a few months starring in the musical 'Oklahoma!' before attending Berklee College Of Music in Boston where she won multiple prestigious songwriting awards before moving to Los Angeles.

