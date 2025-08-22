TEXAS, August 22 - August 22, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today ceremonially signed SB 2361 into law to transfer the University of Houston-Victoria to the Texas A&M University System during a bill signing ceremony at the Texas Capitol.

"Victoria currently and in the future is going to play a pivotal economic role for our entire state," said Governor Abbott. "It is essential that we as a state work in collaboration with Victoria to ensure that they have the university system that will provide the well- trained and well-educated workforce needed for the next decade and the next century. Congratulations to Texas A&M-Victoria and to the bright future of the city of Victoria and Victoria County."

Watch the Governor's full bill signing ceremony here.

The Governor was joined by Senator Lois Kolkhorst, Representative AJ Louderback, and leadership from the new Texas A&M-Victoria.

Senate Bill 2361 (Kolkhorst/Louderback) legislation transfers all governance, assets, and oversight of the Victoria campus from the University of Houston System to the Texas A&M University System. The institution will now be called Texas A&M University–Victoria and will be the 12th university in the Texas A&M System.