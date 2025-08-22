Maryland State Police Arrest Somerset County Man for Sex Abuse of a Minor

(CRISFIELD, MD) – Maryland State Police arrested a man yesterday on charges he sexually abused a minor in Somerset County.
Gene Sheldon Hughes Jr., 60, of Crisfield, Maryland, is charged with sex abuse of a minor, second-degree assault and other related offenses. Hughes was transported to the Somerset County District Court Commissioner’s Office, where he was ordered to be held without bond.
On Thursday, August 21, 2025, Maryland State Police Investigators from the Princess Anne Criminal Enforcement Division, Eastern Region, obtained an arrest warrant for Hughes Jr. He was located at his home and arrested without incident.
The investigation continues.
