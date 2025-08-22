St Johnsbury VSP/ crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25A4007355
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley
STATION: VSP St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 08/19/25 @ approx. 1513 hours
STREET: US Route 5
TOWN: Newbury
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Doe Hill Road
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Sandra Knapp
AGE: 77
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Haverhill, NH
VEHICLE YEAR: 2008
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Focus
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Passenger Side
INJURIES: None Reported
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Randy Trombley
AGE: 68
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Topsham, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2005
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Ranger
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front passenger side
INJURIES: None Reported
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the attached date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a two vehicle crash on US Route 5 in Newbury, VT. Investigation determined Knapp (78) was traveling north and attempted to turn onto Doe Hill Road. Knapp failed to yield to south bound traffic and was struck by Trombley (68). Neither operators or passengers reported any injuries. The two vehicles were towed from the scene.
COURT ACTION: NO
Trooper Jason Haley
Vermont State Police
St Johnsbury Barracks
802-748-3111
