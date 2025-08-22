Submit Release
St Johnsbury VSP/ crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 25A4007355                                

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley

STATION:           VSP St Johnsbury                        

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 08/19/25 @ approx. 1513 hours

STREET: US Route 5

TOWN: Newbury

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Doe Hill Road

WEATHER:        Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Sandra Knapp

AGE: 77  

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Haverhill, NH

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2008

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Focus

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Passenger Side

INJURIES: None Reported

 

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Randy Trombley

AGE: 68    

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Topsham, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2005

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Ranger

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front passenger side

INJURIES: None Reported

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the attached date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a two vehicle crash on US Route 5 in Newbury, VT. Investigation determined Knapp (78) was traveling north and attempted to turn onto Doe Hill Road. Knapp failed to yield to south bound traffic and was struck by Trombley (68). Neither operators or passengers reported any injuries. The two vehicles were towed from the scene.

 

 

COURT ACTION: NO

 

Trooper Jason Haley

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury Barracks

802-748-3111

 

Legal Disclaimer:

