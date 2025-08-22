St Johnsbury VSP/ crash

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH CASE#: 25A4007355 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley STATION: VSP St Johnsbury CONTACT#: 802-748-3111 DATE/TIME: 08/19/25 @ approx. 1513 hours STREET: US Route 5 TOWN: Newbury LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Doe Hill Road WEATHER: Clear ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry VEHICLE #1 OPERATOR: Sandra Knapp AGE: 77 SEAT BELT? Yes CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Haverhill, NH VEHICLE YEAR: 2008 VEHICLE MAKE: Ford VEHICLE MODEL: Focus DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Passenger Side INJURIES: None Reported VEHICLE #2 OPERATOR: Randy Trombley AGE: 68 SEAT BELT? Yes CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Topsham, VT VEHICLE YEAR: 2005 VEHICLE MAKE: Ford VEHICLE MODEL: Ranger DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front passenger side INJURIES: None Reported SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the attached date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a two vehicle crash on US Route 5 in Newbury, VT. Investigation determined Knapp (78) was traveling north and attempted to turn onto Doe Hill Road. Knapp failed to yield to south bound traffic and was struck by Trombley (68). Neither operators or passengers reported any injuries. The two vehicles were towed from the scene. COURT ACTION: NO Trooper Jason Haley Vermont State Police St Johnsbury Barracks 802-748-3111

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.