St Albans Barracks / Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A2007888
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Emerson
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: (802) 524 - 5993
DATE/TIME: 10/25/2025 @ 1849 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Highgate, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Hunter Bigelow
AGE: 18
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10/25/2025 at approximately 1849 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a reported Domestic Assault in Highgate, VT. Investigation revealed Hunter Bigelow had assaulted two household members. Bigelow was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Criminal Court on 10/27/25 at 1300 hours and was released with conditions.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/27/2025 @ 1300 Hours
COURT: Franklin County Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: NA
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Benjamin Emerson
Vermont State Police – St. Albans
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05468
(802) 917-1819
