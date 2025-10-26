Traffic Alert - US Route 7 Leicester
Department of Public Safety
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
US Route 7 is CLOSED in the area of CLOSED due to a CRASH.
This incident is expected to last for an undetermined amount of time. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
