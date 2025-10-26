Submit Release
Berlin Barracks/ Unlawful Trespass into a Dwelling

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#: 25A3007506

TROOPER: David Lambert                                

STATION: VSP-Berlin                    

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 10/26/2025 at 0624 hours

LOCATION: Waitsfield, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass into a Dwelling

 

ACCUSED: Wendell Rogers               

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT

 

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic or sexual violence.

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police was notified of a domestic disturbance in Waitsfield. Investigation indicated Wendell Rogers of Waitsfield showed up unannounced at his ex-girlfriend’s residence. He forced his way into the residence and remained there after being asked to leave. No assault occurred. He ultimately left the residence. Troopers located Rogers at his own residence and issued him a citation to appear in the Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division on October 27th, 2025 at 1230 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE AND TIME: 10/27/2025 at 1230 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

 

 

Trooper David Lambert

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

(802)229-9191

 

Legal Disclaimer:

