Berlin Barracks/ Unlawful Trespass into a Dwelling

CASE#: 25A3007506

TROOPER: David Lambert

STATION: VSP-Berlin

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 10/26/2025 at 0624 hours

LOCATION: Waitsfield, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass into a Dwelling

ACCUSED: Wendell Rogers

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic or sexual violence.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police was notified of a domestic disturbance in Waitsfield. Investigation indicated Wendell Rogers of Waitsfield showed up unannounced at his ex-girlfriend’s residence. He forced his way into the residence and remained there after being asked to leave. No assault occurred. He ultimately left the residence. Troopers located Rogers at his own residence and issued him a citation to appear in the Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division on October 27th, 2025 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE AND TIME: 10/27/2025 at 1230 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

