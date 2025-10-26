Berlin Barracks/ Unlawful Trespass into a Dwelling
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A3007506
TROOPER: David Lambert
STATION: VSP-Berlin
CONTACT#:802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 10/26/2025 at 0624 hours
LOCATION: Waitsfield, VT
VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass into a Dwelling
ACCUSED: Wendell Rogers
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT
VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic or sexual violence.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police was notified of a domestic disturbance in Waitsfield. Investigation indicated Wendell Rogers of Waitsfield showed up unannounced at his ex-girlfriend’s residence. He forced his way into the residence and remained there after being asked to leave. No assault occurred. He ultimately left the residence. Troopers located Rogers at his own residence and issued him a citation to appear in the Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division on October 27th, 2025 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE AND TIME: 10/27/2025 at 1230 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
Trooper David Lambert
Vermont State Police
Berlin Barracks
(802)229-9191
