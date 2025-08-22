Judge Could Not Hike Sentence Imposed Five Years Earlier

The Court of Appeal for this district has declared that the Los Angeles Superior Court lacked fundamental jurisdiction in 2023 to boost the term of a man’s commitment to prison by nearly three years based on a judge’s recently discovered 2018 sentencing miscalculation.

