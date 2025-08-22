Adirondack & Catskill Park Day Stewardship

Governor Kathy Hochul today encouraged New Yorkers across the state to give back and enjoy the outdoors in the spirit of Adirondack and Catskill Park Day on Saturday, Sept. 6. The Governor urges New Yorkers to “Get Offline, Get Outside” by participating in service projects at their local parks and recreational areas, including those focused on the preservation and protection of the Adirondack and Catskill Parks, by conserving and enhancing lands for the enjoyment of all New Yorkers.

“Back for a second year, I am inviting the public to Adirondack and Catskill Park Day to help New York State support the environmental and cultural legacy of both regions with a day of stewardship throughout 6.5 million acres of unrivaled lands and forests in these parks,” Governor Hochul said. “Conservation is a responsibility we all share to help protect New York’s outdoor spaces, and I thank those who will give back and participate.”

Adirondack and Catskill Park Day is part of the “Love Our New York Lands” stewardship campaign — a series of themed public stewardship events that encourage year-round volunteerism and highlight the State’s outdoor recreation assets and the need to safeguard these resources. The series kicked off in April with Canal Clean Sweep, followed by I Love My Park Day in May. Adirondack and Catskill Park Day is the next event in this series, followed by Wildlife Day on Saturday, Oct. 4. These days are organized in partnership with Parks & Trails New York (PTNY), the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, and the New York State Canal Corporation.

Registration is currently open for Adirondack and Catskill Park Day. Participants can sign up for a variety of opportunities to help clean up campgrounds after a busy camping season, maintain flower gardens for wildlife, pick up trash and debris at popular destinations, or help maintain hiking trails to foster safe and sustainable outdoor recreation. Sign up for events to show appreciation for New York’s Forest Preserve.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “Every New Yorker can help make a positive difference and protect the environment during Adirondack and Catskill Park Day stewardship events on September 6th. I encourage you to sign up today for one of the volunteer opportunities available for groups and individuals to help sustainably protect New York’s natural resources and enhance recreational offerings throughout the Forest Preserve.”

New York State Parks Commissioner Pro Tempore Randy Simons said, “The variety and expanse of public lands New York has to offer is unmatched. As stewards of these special places, we are glad to join our partners from the Department of Environmental Conservation and Parks & Trails to further support the Governor’s ‘Get Offline, Get Outside’ initiative. We all are working to ensure these lands are here today and remain accessible and affordable for decades.”

Parks & Trails New York Executive Director Paul Steely White said, “Volunteerism strengthens our shared connection to New York’s public lands, serving as a reminder of the joy and responsibility that comes with spending time in nature. Parks & Trails New York is proud to help foster a culture of stewardship to ensure our state's iconic landscapes remain safe, welcoming, and sustainable for generations to come.”

This event complements Governor Hochul’s “Get Offline, Get Outside” campaign to encourage New York’s kids and families to put down their phones and computers, take a break from social media, enjoy recreation and outdoor social gatherings, and put their mental and physical health first. The campaign builds on the Governor's efforts to promote healthy living among young people and families, including signing first-in-the-nation legislation to protect kids from addictive social media feeds and shield their personal data from online platforms.

To encourage year-round stewardship, the goal of “Love Our New York Lands” is to help protect natural resources by providing visitors with the knowledge necessary to reduce their impact, engage users to practice sustainable and safe recreation, and help all visitors feel welcome while visiting State lands.

About Parks & Trails New York

Parks & Trails New York is New York's leading statewide advocate for parks and trails, dedicated since 1985 to improving our health, economy, and quality of life through the use and enjoyment of green space for all. With thousands of members and supporters across the state, PTNY is a leading voice in the protection of New York's magnificent state park system and the creation and promotion of more than 1,500 miles of greenways, bike paths, river walks and trails. Find more information on Parks & Trails New York.

About the Department of Environmental Conservation

DEC manages five million acres of public lands, including three million acres in the Adirondack and Catskill Forest Preserve, 55 campgrounds and day-use areas, more than 5,000 miles of formal trails and hundreds of trailheads, boat launches, and fishing piers. Plan your next outdoor adventure and connect with us on Facebook, Bluesky, Flickr and Instagram.