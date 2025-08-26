Seyond and AM Signal Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Adoption of LiDAR-Based Traffic Management Solutions

Seyond announce a new strategic partnership with AM Signal in the distribution of traffic signal control devices and ITS in the United States.

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seyond, a global leader in high-fidelity LiDAR solutions, is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with AM Signal, a recognized leader in the distribution of traffic signal control devices and Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) in the United States. This collaboration will accelerate the deployment of Seyond’s ITS Management Platform, SIMPL, across key markets throughout the West Coast and Southwest regions of the United States.With this partnership, AM Signal will help bring Seyond’s SIMPL solutions, powered by cutting-edge LiDAR and advanced perception software, to agencies looking to modernize both intersection and highway infrastructure. SIMPL provides unmatched vehicle and vulnerable road user detection, real-time data insights, and future-ready capabilities that go beyond traditional detection systems.“This partnership is about more than expanding our footprint—it’s about aligning with a team that understands the unique needs of agencies in the West Coast and Southwest,” said Tim Gibson, Regional Business Development Director at Seyond. “AM Signal shares our commitment to delivering technology that’s not only accurate and reliable, but also scalable and easy to implement. Together, we’re helping agencies take the next step toward smarter infrastructure.”“Partnering with Seyond allows us to offer our customers an innovative, best-in-class solution that supports the shift toward smarter infrastructure,” added Zac Ward, Vice President of Sales at AM Signal. “SIMPL’s flexibility, performance, and scalability are exactly what agencies are looking for as they rethink detection strategies for today and tomorrow.”This announcement marks Seyond’s third major U.S. partnership in less than three months, underscoring the company’s accelerated momentum and commitment to transforming how cities and transportation agencies approach safety, mobility, and infrastructure planning.Together, Seyond and AM Signal will help agencies modernize their traffic infrastructure with a future-ready detection and actuation platform that delivers high accuracy, reliability, and flexibility—whether at complex intersections or along critical highway corridors.About SeyondSeyond is a global leader in high-fidelity LiDAR solutions, powering a safer, smarter, and more mobile world across the automotive, intelligent transportation, robotics, and infrastructure industries. Seyond delivers a dynamic portfolio of robust, high-resolution LiDAR sensors, perception software, and SIMPL, the industry’s most advanced LiDAR, perception software and high-powered intersection management platform. For more information: https://www.seyond.com/ About AM SignalAM Signal is a premier distributor of intelligent traffic solutions with decades of experience in helping agencies deploy advanced infrastructure technologies. With a focus on innovation and reliability, AM Signal partners with leading technology providers to deliver systems that make roadways safer and smarter. For more information: https://amsignal.com/

