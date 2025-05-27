Seyond Accelerates U.S. Market Expansion Through Strategic Partnership with Transportation Control Systems

New partnership between Seyond and TCS Detecting road users in real-time with SIMPL Seyond Falcon LiDAR Installed at Intersection

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seyond, a global leader in high-fidelity LiDAR solutions for intelligent transportation systems (ITS), is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Transportation Control Systems (TCS), one of the largest distributors and manufacturers of technical traffic products in the United States.Through this agreement, TCS is granted exclusive rights to distribute Seyond’s ITS Management Platform, SIMPL , in Florida and Tennessee—two critical states driving innovation in smart transportation and infrastructure modernization. In addition to its exclusive territories, TCS will also promote and distribute SIMPL across Georgia, North Carolina, and New Jersey. TCS will also serve as Seyond’s exclusive distributor across North America for Wrong-Way Detection application powered by its LiDAR sensor portfolio.This partnership marks a significant milestone in Seyond’s commitment to growing its U.S. presence and bringing cutting-edge traffic detection and management solutions to public agencies, cities, counties, Departments of Transportation (DOTs), and Metropolitan Planning Organizations (MPOs) across the country.“TCS has an exceptional track record of delivering high-quality traffic solutions and trusted expertise to agencies throughout the U.S.,” said Richard Allen, Regional Business Development Director at Seyond. “Their deep relationships in Florida and Tennessee make them the ideal partner to help accelerate the adoption of SIMPL and bring next-generation LiDAR technology to the heart of American transportation networks.”SIMPL combines Seyond’s state-of-the-art LiDAR sensors with advanced perception software to provide accurate and reliable multimodal traffic data. Engineered to address the evolving needs of modern cities and transportation agencies, SIMPL offers:Real-Time Multimodal Traffic Data: Detects and classifies all road users—including vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists—with exceptional accuracy, even in complex and low-visibility environments.Enhanced Safety: Provides precise, high-fidelity data that supports adaptive signal control, helping reduce congestion and improve safety for vulnerable road users (VRU).Seamless Integration: Integrate easily into existing traffic control systems without costly infrastructure overhauls and is infrastructure-readyEasy to install and maintain: Offers a non-intrusive, easy-to-install technology that requires less maintenance than traditional traffic control equipment“We’re excited to partner with Seyond and bring the transformative power of SIMPL to our agency partners,” said Jimmy Fountaine, Vice President of Sales. “This platform represents the future of intelligent traffic solutions, and we’re proud to support cities and states as they work toward safer, smarter, and more efficient mobility solutions.”Together, Seyond and TCS are committed to delivering the technologies that will shape the future of mobility and road safety in the United States.About SeyondSeyond is a global leader in high-fidelity LiDAR solutions, powering a safer, smarter, and more mobile world across the automotive, intelligent transportation, robotics, and infrastructure industries. Seyond delivers a dynamic portfolio of robust, high-resolution LiDAR sensors, perception software, and SIMPL, the industry’s most advanced LiDAR, perception software and high-powered intersection management platform. Learn more at www.seyond.com About Transportation Control SystemsTransportation Control Systems (TCS) is one of the largest distributors and manufacturers of technical traffic products in the United States. With a long-standing reputation for delivering high-quality solutions and expert service, TCS partners with public agencies and private organizations to advance the future of transportation infrastructure. Learn more at https://tcstraffic.com/

