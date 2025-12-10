Seyond Officially Lists on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange

Seyond IPO leadership group photos

CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seyond (02665.HK), a global leader in image-grade LiDAR solutions, has officially been listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.Chairman of the Board, Executive Director, Co-Founder and CEO Junwei Bao, and Executive Director, Co-Founder and CTO Yimin Li, joined global investors, partners, and employee representatives to witness this milestone moment.Seyond completed its listing through a De-SPAC process, becoming the third company to successfully go public on HKEX via this model. The offering raised approximately HKD 1.03 billion, demonstrating the capital market’s strong confidence in the immense growth potential of the LiDAR industry and reaffirming Seyond’s leadership in technology innovation, commercial deployment, and ecosystem integration.Founded in Silicon Valley in 2016, Seyond has pursued the mission to design, build, and mass produce the world’s highest-performing state-of-the-art LiDAR systems, continually advancing 3D sensing technologies and striving to enhance human safety through innovation.Over 9 years of development, Seyond has established a global R&D footprint spanning Silicon Valley, Suzhou, and Shanghai, bringing together top-tier talent to drive breakthroughs in core technologies. The company has built highly automated automotive-grade LiDAR manufacturing facilities in Suzhou, Deqing, Pinghu and Wuxi. Leveraging China’s mature supply chain and extensive production and commercialization expertise, Seyond maintains precise control over critical manufacturing and procurement processes, delivering scalable, stable, automotive-grade mass production.Seyond is the first in the industry to achieve mature, mass-production delivery across both “1550nm” and “905nm/940nm” LiDAR technology routes, advancing from a pioneering player in automotive-grade LiDAR to a versatile enabler of intelligent machines across all scenarios. This has resulted in a diversified development framework of multi-product, multi-customer, and multi-scenario solutions.In the automotive sector, Seyond continues to expand its presence across both premium and mainstream markets. Its LiDAR solutions have been deployed at scale in vehicle models or ADAS systems developed by NIO, DeepWay, Inceptio, Shaanxi Heavy Duty Automobile, and Eacon, among others. Additionally, Seyond has secured fixed-point nominations from ten more OEMs and ADAS/ADS companies, including three state-owned automakers, one leading joint-venture OEM, and several benchmark enterprises in commercial vehicles, passenger EVs, and mobility services, supporting customers from L2+ to L4 assisted-driving capabilities.Beyond automotive applications, Seyond’s LiDAR solutions are increasingly powered in robotics, autonomous delivery, smart cities, smart highways, smart rail transit, smart sanitation, low-altitude economy, and industrial automation. According to data from CIC, Seyond is among the few companies globally with commercial deployments across both automotive and non-automotive sectors. By leveraging its automotive-grade technology accumulation and manufacturing capacity, the company continues to unlock new growth opportunities and build a complete innovation loop of technology breakthroughs → real-world deployment → industrial upgrading.According to CIC, the global LiDAR solutions market is expected to grow from USD 3.5 billion in 2025 to USD 41.3 billion by 2030, representing a 63.7% CAGR. Seyond’s successful listing will accelerate its technology evolution and scenario expansion, while also injecting fresh momentum into the industry—driving LiDAR toward greater standardization, scale, and ecosystem development.The listing marks not the end, but the beginning of a broader future. As Co-Founder Junwei Bao stated during the listing ceremony:“Physical AI is emerging all around us. To understand the real world, we must not only ‘see it,’ but truly ‘interpret it.’ Ubiquitous spatial information will form the fundamental building blocks of physical-world AI. In creating the future, LiDAR is not optional, it is essential. Its importance and growth will exceed everyone’s imagination.”Seyond will continue to stay true to its mission, guided by the values of Growth, Courage, Integrity, and Excellence. With ubiquitous 3D perception technology bridging the digital and physical worlds, the company remains committed to enabling physical-world AI and building a safer, smarter, and more connected future.

