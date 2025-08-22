Freedom Cannabis Successfully Exits CCAA, Emerges as a Leaner, Stronger Canadian Producer

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freedom Cannabis Inc. (“Freedom” or the “Company”) today announced that it has formally exited protection under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA) following Court approval of its restructuring plan. Effective immediately, Freedom resumes normal-course operations with a strengthened balance sheet, a tighter operating model, and a sharpened growth strategy focused on Canadian retail and international medical exports.

“Our successful emergence from CCAA is proof of the resilience of our people and the strength of our vision,” said Johnfrank Potestio, Chief Executive Officer. “This outcome demonstrates that Freedom is here for the long term. Exiting CCAA allows us to invest back into people, quality systems, and innovation—while remaining grounded in compliance and sustainability. We’re grateful to our employees, suppliers, retailers, and patients who stood with us through this transition.”

Potestio added: “We made difficult decisions, but we now stand on a solid foundation with the financial flexibility to grow responsibly. Our focus is disciplined execution, consistent quality, and expanding opportunities for our brands and partners.”

“Today is day one of the next chapter for Freedom,” said Nathaniel Garneau, Chief Growth Officer. “The CCAA process has illuminated many market opportunities for us. While this culminated in a stalking horse bid winning the Freedom SISP, we also received numerous proposals and look forward to entertaining future opportunities. This positions us for the next steps such as M&A, accretive partnerships, and de-risked provincial inventory levels. We’re aligned around what we do best: high-quality cultivation and manufacturing, smart brand partnerships, and export-grade compliance.”

What Exiting CCAA Means for Stakeholders

• Regulatory compliance: Freedom continues to operate in full compliance with Health Canada regulations and remains committed to meeting the highest standards of quality, safety, and traceability across all product categories.

• Employment and community stability: The company preserved the majority of jobs and maintained operations at its Edmonton facility, underscoring its role as a stable local employer and contributor to Alberta’s economy.

• Investor governance: Freedom has strengthened its governance framework and will continue to provide transparent reporting to investors, creditors, and regulators as it executes on growth opportunities.

• Supplier and retailer stability: Freedom will continue to honor supplier relationships and provincial board commitments, ensuring consistency and reliability across its supply chain.

• Customer reassurance: Consumers and patients can expect no disruption in access to Freedom’s products through provincial retailers and trusted partners.

• Future vision: With a streamlined platform, Freedom is positioned to scale domestically and internationally, capturing growth in medical and adult-use markets while leveraging accretive M&A opportunities.

• Acknowledgement: Freedom acknowledges the Court, the Monitor, and KPMG for their oversight and guidance throughout the restructuring process.

Next Milestones

• Reconfirmation of provincial listings and flow-through transitions where applicable.

• Expansion of strategic brand and manufacturing partnerships.

• Advancement of international supply agreements and certifications to grow export revenues.

• Exploration of M&A and partnership opportunities to strengthen market position.

• Ongoing governance enhancements and transparent reporting to stakeholders.

About Freedom Cannabis

Freedom Cannabis is a Canadian cannabis producer headquartered in Acheson/Edmonton, Alberta, focused on cultivation (GACP) and manufacturing (GPP) of high-quality cannabis products, including prerolls, dried flower, hydrocarbon extracts, solventless concentrates, edibles, and topicals. The company partners with leading brands and processors to deliver compliant products to Canadian consumers and international medical markets.

Freedom is also proud to operate Canada’s largest solar-powered cannabis facility, with a 1.8MW solar array that not only supports its operations but also contributes additional power generation to the community.

Freedom is committed to operational excellence, sustainability, and pragmatic innovation.

Media & Investor Contact

Nathaniel Garneau

Chief Growth Officer, Freedom Cannabis Inc.

nathanielgarneau@freedomcannabis.ca | +1 780-915-1471

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.