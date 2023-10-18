Alternative Cosmetics and Freedom Cannabis Inc. Join Forces with Joint Venture Agreement

STURGEON COUNTY, AB, CANADA, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alt Cosmetics, who stands as a shining beacon of innovation and empowerment in the world of health and wellness products, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking joint venture agreement with Freedom Cannabis Inc., a trailblazer in the cannabis marketing, processing, packaging, and distribution. This dynamic partnership heralds' new categories of innovation, as Alt and Freedom collaborate to introduce a range of branded health and wellness products.

Under the terms of the joint venture, Freedom Cannabis Inc. will take on the roles of Processor and distributor for the Alt/Freedom line of branded health and wellness products. Alt Cosmetics, renowned for its commitment to quality and cutting-edge selfcare solutions, is set to unleash new product formats into the burgeoning cannabis market. These offerings will include bath bombs, lotions, massage oils, balms, and other topicals, promising consumers a unique blend of health and wellness. With Alt Cosmetics' stellar reputation for quality and innovation, this collaboration holds the promise of redefining the landscape of health and wellness in the cannabis industry, offering a wealth of exciting new options for consumers seeking holistic self-care solutions.

A defining feature of this partnership is the shared commitment to environmental and social responsibility. Freedom Cannabis Inc. stands as a staunch advocate of ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) principles, as evidenced by its significant investment in Canada's largest rooftop solar installation. Harnessing the power of clean energy with a remarkable 1.8MW of solar capacity, Freedom underscores its dedication to sustainability and environmental stewardship.

Beyond its eco-conscious practices, Freedom is deeply ingrained in the community it serves. The company generously donates the proceeds from its food garden to the local food bank, contributing to the welfare of the community. Additionally, Freedom supports the livelihoods of 70 families through its operations and fulfills processing needs for over 30 Canadian licensed producers, strengthening the fabric of the cannabis industry.

"This joint venture with Freedom Cannabis Inc. is an exciting step forward for Alt Cosmetics," said Celine Squibb CEO at Alt Cosmetics. "By entrusting Freedom with processing and distribution, we can focus on our core strengths: creating the opportunity to empower and educate its customers about the importance of self-care, self-expression, and well-being. This educational component is woven into our product offerings and brand ethos. This partnership is not only strategic but also reflects our shared values and unwavering commitment to consumers' well-being."

Nathaniel Garneau, Head of Corporate Development at Freedom Cannabis Inc., echoed this sentiment, stating, "Our collaboration with Alt Cosmetics signifies a union of purpose and principles. By marrying Alt's cosmetic expertise with Freedom's excellence in processing and distribution, we aim to redefine the infused topicals, and wellness market, delivering products that resonate with our shared values."

The joint venture agreement between Alt Cosmetics and Freedom Cannabis Inc. promises to revolutionize both the wellness and cannabis industries, forging a path of innovation, sustainability, and social responsibility.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Scott Sinclair

Head of Sales and Marketing

scottsinclair@freedomcannabis.ca

(587) 415-4885

About Alt Cosmetics:

Alt Cosmetics is a leading innovator in the health and wellness sector, who’s products are carefully formulated with a brand that encourages to enhance and celebrate your natural beauty while promoting self-confidence, self-acceptance, and self-expression. With a reputation for cutting-edge products, Alt Cosmetics is set to captivate the market with its Alt/Freedom product line.

About Freedom Cannabis Inc.:

Freedom Cannabis Inc. is a trailblazer in cannabis processing, packaging, and distribution, deeply committed to ESG principles and sustainability. With its groundbreaking solar installation and dedication to community well-being, Freedom embodies a holistic approach to business that benefits consumers and communities alike.

Website: www.freedomcannabis.ca