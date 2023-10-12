BRNT Group Announces Brand Licensing Agreement with Freedom Cannabis Inc. for Violet Tourist

Violet Tourist & Freedom Cannabis

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BRNT Group, a pioneering name in the cannabis industry, is excited to announce a strategic brand licensing partnership with Freedom Cannabis Inc., a leading ESG-minded (Environmental, Social, and Governance) cannabis processor and distributor based in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. This collaboration marks a significant step forward for both companies, bringing together their shared commitment to quality, sustainability, and community support.

Under the terms of this brand licensing agreement, Freedom Cannabis Inc. will assume the roles of processor, packager, and distributor for BRNT’s flagship brand, Violet Tourist. Renowned for its exceptional product offerings and innovative approach, BRNT is thrilled to entrust Freedom Cannabis Inc. with the responsibility of bringing the Violet Tourist experience to discerning cannabis enthusiasts across Canada.

"We are excited to partner with Freedom Cannabis Inc. to expand the reach of Violet Tourist," said Gage Gorda, CEO at BRNT Group. "Their proven track record in processing and distribution, coupled with their strong commitment to environmental sustainability and community well-being, aligns seamlessly with our brand's ethos. This collaboration allows us to maintain the highest quality standards while making our products more accessible to consumers."

Freedom Cannabis Inc. has solidified its reputation as an ESG champion investing in Canada's largest rooftop solar installation, generating 1.8MW of clean energy to power its cultivation and processing operations. This commitment to sustainable practices aligns perfectly with BRNT Group’s values and vision, reinforcing the partnership's potential for positive impact within the industry.

In addition to their environmental efforts, Freedom Cannabis Inc. has demonstrated an unwavering dedication to their local community. The company donates proceeds from their food garden to the local food bank and supports 70 families through its operations. With a successful history of providing packaging solutions to over 30 Canadian licensed producers, Freedom Cannabis Inc. is well-equipped to manage the packaging needs of the Violet Tourist brand.

"Freedom Cannabis Inc. is honoured to be entrusted with the Violet Tourist brand, and we will do right by its consumers for years to come," said Nathaniel Garneau, Master Grower, and Head of Corporate Development at Freedom Cannabis Inc.

"We are excited to collaborate with Violet Tourist to bring their exceptional products to a wider audience. This partnership embodies our commitment to excellence, sustainability, and community support, and we look forward to a fruitful collaboration."

The partnership between Violet Tourist and Freedom Cannabis Inc. is set to redefine standards in the cannabis industry, merging innovation, responsibility, and community engagement. With shared values as a foundation, this collaboration is poised to elevate the cannabis experience for consumers across Canada.

About BRNT GROUP:

BRNT Group is a pioneering cannabis company known for its commitment to innovation and quality. With a range of premium cannabis products, including the flagship brand Violet Tourist, BRNT aims to redefine the cannabis experience for consumers. For more information, visit www.VioletTourist.xyz

About Freedom Cannabis Inc.:

Freedom Cannabis Inc. is an ESG-minded cannabis processor and distributor based in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. With a focus on sustainable practices, community engagement, and excellence in processing and packaging, Freedom Cannabis Inc. supports licensed producers across Canada while contributing to positive social and environmental change. For more information, visit www.freedomcannabis.ca .