Frederic Scheer to Speak on 'The Medicine of 2050' and Pitch Alercell at Founders of the Mountain West

AI-powered leukemia diagnostics take the stage — Alercell to present at Founders of the Mountain West, Sept 2–3 at Hotel Renegade, Boise.

Zubeida & Innovate Boise team are building the kind of founder-first, science-forward forum this region needs, I am honored to share the Alercell journey story toward better and earlier leukemia care.” — Frederic Scheer

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Frederic Scheer , Founder, CEO & CSO of Alercell, will join the panel “The Medicine of 2050: Health Reimagined, Life Redefined” on Tuesday, September 2, and present Alercell during the Pitch Showcase on Wednesday, September 3, at Overland Ballroom in Hotel Renegade in Downtown Boise“Zubeida Alawi and the Innovate Boise team are building the kind of founder-first, science-forward forum this region needs,” said Scheer. “I am honored to share how precision diagnostics and AI can push leukemia care toward earlier intervention, better outcomes, and real-world affordability.”Where to find Frederic Scheer• Panel — “The Medicine of 2050”Date/Time: Tuesday, Sept. 2, 3:15–4:15 PMFocus: Predictive diagnostics, AI-driven care, and equitable innovation in clinical practice.• Pitch Showcase — AlercellDate/Time: Wednesday, Sept. 3, 3:30–5:00 PMFormat: Live pitches from regional founders in health, wellness, and longevity.The summit gives us the opportunity to showcase our R&D, share our vision for the future of preventive oncology, and connect with investors, partners, and industry leaders who can help us scale our impact. Boise is quickly emerging as a hub for entrepreneurship and technology, and we are proud to represent our mission on this stage.About the Summit Founders of the Mountain West convenes leading founders, clinicians, and investors to spotlight innovations in wellness, longevity, and human performance “Rooted in the mountains. Elevated by innovation.” Programming includes sessions such as The Human Algorithm, The Medicine of 2050, and a Life Science Investment Thesis discussion led by Innovate Boise.About AlercellAlercell is an AI-enabled molecular diagnostics company focused on earlier, more accurate, and affordable leukemia detection. The platform integrates methylation signatures, RNA expression, and clinical data into deployable decision-support for oncologists.Innovate Boise is a founder-first platform advancing the Mountain West’s startup ecosystem at the intersection of health, longevity, wellness, and tech. Its flagship summit, Founders of the Mountain West, runs September 2–3, 2025 at Overland Ballroom in Hotel Renegade in Downtown Boise (1110 W. Grove St. Boise, ID 83702), featuring curated panels, hands-on workshops, and a live Pitch Showcase. Leadership includes Founder/Managing Director Zubeida Alawi and Director of Partnerships Jasmine Mirajkar. Learn more at InnovateBoise.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.