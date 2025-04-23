Alercell to Deliver Lightning Pitch at Startup Grind Global Conference 2025

Logo

Frederic Scheer Joins Visionary Founders in a Fast-Paced Startup Showcase at Silicon Valley’s Fox Theatre

This is more than a company showcase—it’s a call to action,” — Frederic Scheer

BOZEMAN, MT, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Get ready for a rapid-fire rush of innovation! Alercell is thrilled to announce its participation in the Startup Grind Global Conference 2025, where CEO Frederic Scheer will take the stage alongside fellow startup leaders in a unique, high-energy format designed to spotlight the world’s most promising young companies.Each CEO has just one minute to captivate the crowd—and Scheer will use his moment to ignite interest in Alercell’s groundbreaking approach to leukemia diagnostics powered by AI and methylation science.“In sixty seconds, we’ll make it clear: cancer detection doesn’t have to come late,” said Scheer. “We’re here to stop it before it starts.”Scheer’s talk—April 29 at 1:45 PM—will unveil how AI and methylation science are converging to rewrite the playbook on early leukemia detection. As a biotech entrepreneur and thought leader, Scheer will explore how Alercell’s Leukemic Deep Cloud™ platform is not only transforming diagnostics but laying the groundwork for a new era of personalized medicine.“This is more than a company showcase—it’s a call to action,” said Frederic Scheer. “We are building technology that doesn’t just diagnose cancer. It outsmarts it before it starts.”In addition to the keynote, Alercell will be exhibiting at Booth 141, where visitors can explore and meet the team, and get exclusive insights into the science driving their latest breakthroughs in epigenetics and AI-driven precision testing.This year's Startup Grind Global Conference promises a powerful convergence of visionaries, founders, and investors from over 125 countries—and Alercell is proud to stand at the forefront of healthcare innovation.Don’t Miss It:🗓 April 29, 2025🕐 1:45 PM PT📍 Fox Theatre, Redwood City, CA📌 Visit Alercell at Booth 141, April 28–30About AlercellAlercell is a trailblazer in molecular diagnostics, harnessing AI and methylation science to revolutionize the early detection of cancer—particularly leukemia and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). With a mission to “stop it before it starts,” Alercell combines deep genomic insight with cutting-edge technology to change lives through earlier, more precise diagnosis.Learn more at: www.alercell.com

