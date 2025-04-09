Alercell CEO Frederic Scheer to Speak at Startup Grind Global Conference 2025

Alercell

Alercell Exhibitor at Startup Grind Global Conference 2025

I am proud to represent Alercell at Startup Grind Global Conference 2025 in Silicon Valley” — Frederic Scheer

BOZEMAN, MT, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alercell , a leader in molecular diagnostics and AI-driven epigenetic technologies, is proud to announce that its CEO, Frederic Scheer, will be a featured speaker at the Startup Grind Global Conference 2025 in Silicon Valley.Mr. Scheer is scheduled to speak at 1:45 PM on April 29 at the iconic Fox Theatre in Redwood City, California (2215 Broadway). His talk will highlight Alercell’s breakthrough work in leukemia detection through AI-enhanced methylation analysis and the transformative role of precision diagnostics in healthcare.Alercell will also exhibit at Booth 141 during the full span of the conference, April 28–30, showcasing its latest advances in epigenetic testing and the Leukemic Deep Cloud platform™.Startup Grind’s annual flagship event brings together thousands of startups, innovators, and investors from around the world. More information is available at startupgrind.tech.About AlercellAlercell is a pioneering force in preventative oncology, dedicated to transforming cancer detection and intervention through cutting-edge technology. With a mission to “stop it before it starts,” Alercell integrates AI-driven diagnostics with genetics-based testing to revolutionize early cancer and leukemia detection.By leveraging advanced AI, precision medicine, and molecular insights, Alercell is redefining the future of oncology diagnostics, ensuring that patients receive the best possible chances for successful treatment—right from the start.For more information, visit www.alercell.com and www. Lenadx .com.Media Contact:Frederic ScheerCEO, Alercell, Inc.fscheer@alercell.com

