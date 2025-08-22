Maryland State Board of Education to Meet Tuesday, August 26

August 22, 2025

Raven Hill, 410-767-0486

raven.hill@maryland.gov

BALTIMORE (August 22, 2025) – The Maryland State Board of Education will meet on Tuesday, August 26, at 9 a.m. at the Nancy S. Grasmick State Education Building, 200 W. Baltimore St., in the Board Room (7th floor).

During the meeting, the State Board will review the results of the 2024–2025 Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program (MCAP), which provides insight into student performance across the state in core academic areas. The Board will also hear a presentation and consider a resolution regarding cell phone use in schools, addressing concerns about student engagement and school climate.

The Board will deliberate on Strategic Plan outcomes, which reflect progress toward long-term goals for student success and system accountability. Stakeholder engagement sessions will be held with representatives from the Maryland State Education Association and the Baltimore Teachers Union, offering perspectives from educators on current priorities and challenges.

The meeting will include recognition of schools nominated for the U.S. Green Ribbon Schools Program, honored for exemplary achievements in sustainability, health, and environmental education.

Additional updates will be provided on chronic absenteeism and professional learning initiatives, highlighting MSDE’s efforts to support student attendance and educator development.

Public Comment

The State Board welcomes public comment both in person and virtually during meetings. Registration is limited to 15 individuals in total on a first-come, first-served basis. Up to 10 individuals are welcomed in the morning and five in the afternoon. Once the maximum number is reached, additional individuals may be placed on a waiting list.

Registration for public comment closes on Friday, August 22 at 11:59 p.m. Interested individuals can register by completing this online form. Confirmed registrants for public comment will be notified. Comments are limited to three minutes for each speaker and monitored by staff.

The complete agenda and livestream are available online.

