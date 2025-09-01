Hazel Ortega’s World Premiere of “Liberándome” in Mexico City Redefines Theater as a Force for Transformation

Closing scene at the premiere of Liberándome in Mexico City. Cast and creative team together on stage after an emotional performance that marked the beginning of this transformative project. World Premiere of Liberándome in Mexico City. From left to right: Adriano Numa (Director and Playwright), Hazel Ortega (Author of From Bounced Checks to Private Jets and inspiration behind the play), Rodrigo Cuevas (Actor), and Keyla Wood (Actress). Cocktail reception for the premiere of Liberándome. More than 40 international special guests from the entrepreneur and arts community gathered with family and friends. The event was catered by Criminal Wings Mexico City, who supported both the premiere and celebration. Hazel Ortega interviewed by journalist Blanca Becerril at Heraldo TV Radio in Mexico City. The conversation focused on the world premiere of Liberándome and the social impact behind the project. Audience and guests at Liberándome’s world premiere. Distinguished leaders, entrepreneurs, and cultural figures joined Hazel Ortega in celebrating a play that blends storytelling, empowerment, and social reintegration.

A groundbreaking debut blending art, innovation, and social impact, uniting global leaders and institutions in a movement of hope and reinvention.

Every person carries within them the possibility to free themselves, to rewrite their story, and to manifest a life of abundance” — Hazel Ortega Phycologist and Author

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mexico City became the stage for one of this year’s most remarkable cultural and social milestones with the world premiere of Liberándome, a theatrical adaptation of Hazel Ortega’s bestselling book From Bounced Checks to Private Jets. More than a performance, the evening marked the beginning of a movement: a daring blend of art, education, and innovation that challenges the very notion of destiny.Penned in Spanish by acclaimed Mexican playwrights Adriano Numa and Gerardo Lazos, Liberándome distills Ortega’s extraordinary life journey into a collective reflection on resilience and the human spirit. Rather than a portrait of Hazel herself, the play universalizes her message — showing that transformation and abundance are accessible to all who choose to rewrite their stories. On stage, the powerful interpretations of acclaimed actors Rodrigo Cuevas and Keyla Wood which embodied the essence of this narrative, drawing audiences into a raw, uplifting, and deeply human experience.The Innovation Through Theater is what distinguished this premiere, its ambition to reach beyond borders. Liberándome introduced simultaneous translation for English-speaking attendees, ensuring the message resonated across linguistic divides. This artistic and technological feat underscored Hazel Ortega’s vision of theater as an educational tool with global reach — capable of delivering not only emotion but also practical insight into mindset, manifestation, and growth.A Premiere with Purpose Unlike traditional theatrical debuts, Liberándome was conceived as a social act. Much of the audience included individuals newly released from incarceration, attending with their families. For them, the play became more than entertainment: it was a lifeline of hope, a catalyst for reintegration, and proof that second chances are possible.The event’s profound social mission was amplified by the support of leading institutions including Artes Contra la Discriminación, Instituto Nacional de Reinserción, Centro Nacional de Cultura de Paz, Fundación CADEVI, and Hazel’s own High Tide Global. The premiere was hosted at the emblematic Casa de la Cultura in Cuauhtémoc, a venue known for staging works with lasting cultural and social impact, and carried the backing of local government authorities.Over 40 distinguished international guests — entrepreneurs, philanthropists, and cultural leaders — flew to Mexico City to stand beside Hazel Ortega at this world premiere. Their presence demonstrated the far-reaching resonance of the project, as well as the global support behind Ortega’s mission. Among the notable attendees were internationally recognized actors such as Vanessa Bauche, Víctor Huggo Martin, Gerardo Murguía, Adriana Luvier, Daniel Damuzi, Christian Paz, and Francisco Calvillo, alongside high-profile advocates for human rights and education. For Hazel Ortega, Liberándome is more than a play; it is an extension of her life’s work. As a behavioral psychologist, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, Hazel has devoted decades to advancing education, empowerment, and reintegration — from supporting marginalized communities in California and Mexico to building schools, hospitals, and infrastructure in Uganda. Through her nonprofit High Tide Global, she has continually worked to expand opportunities for those most often left behind.With Liberándome, she has created not only an artistic triumph but also a beacon of transformation — proving that no destiny is fixed and that with courage and the right tools, a new reality is always within reach.

Liberándome – Worldwide Premiere in Mexico City | August 2, 2025

