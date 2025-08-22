Asphalt Resurfacing Project Scheduled to Begin on U.S. Highway 12 West of Mobridge

For Immediate Release:

Friday, Aug. 22, 2025

Contact:

John Villbrandt, Mobridge Area Engineer, 605-961-4930

MOBRIDGE, S.D. – Beginning the week of Monday, Aug. 25, 2025, an asphalt resurfacing project is scheduled for a 14-mile portion of U.S. Highway 12 west of Mobridge. The project will begin immediately west of the bridge over the Missouri River on Highway 12 and end north of the bridge over the Grand River to the northwest.

Operations will begin with cold milling of the existing asphalt concrete surface followed by the placement of base course material. Once the base course material has been shaped and compacted, the roadway will then be paved with two-inch lifts of asphalt concrete.

Traffic will be controlled with flaggers and a pilot car during working hours and open to two-way traffic during non-working hours. Motorists should be prepared for delays of up to 15 minutes. Once the base course is placed, motorists can expect to drive on a gravel surface. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed when traveling through the work zone.

This work is part of a larger overall project that includes the resurfacing of Highway 12, three sections of S.D. Highway 1806, and a two-mile section of S.D. Highway 63 north of McLaughlin.

Central Specialties, Inc. from Alexandria, MN is the prime contractor on this $24.1 million project. The overall project completion date is Friday, Nov. 21, 2025.

For additional information about the featured project on Highway 12 west of Mobridge; please view https://dot.sd.gov/mobridge1806.

