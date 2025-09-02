Nobis Rehabilitation Partners Announces an Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospital in Dayton

Nobis Rehabilitation Partners is excited to serve Dayton and the nearby communities” — Chester Crouch, Founder and Chief Executive Officer

DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nobis Rehabilitation Partners plans to develop a new inpatient medical rehabilitation hospital in Dayton, Ohio. The Dayton Rehabilitation Hospital, an inpatient rehabilitation hospital, will feature 48 modern private patient rooms and a rehabilitation therapy gym equipped with advanced technologies and state-of-the-art equipment.

People with disabling illnesses and injuries such as brain injury, stroke, and other complex medical, neurological, and orthopedic diseases and injuries will be developed by Cross Development and cared for under the management of Nobis Rehabilitation Partners. A team of medical rehabilitation physicians, physical therapists, occupational therapists, speech-language pathologists, rehab-trained nurses, and the hospital's support team will develop an intensive physical and medical rehabilitation program for each patient during their inpatient stay.

“Nobis is excited to serve Dayton and the nearby communities,” said Chester Crouch, Founder and CEO of Nobis Rehabilitation Partners. “This new rehabilitation hospital will bring over 100 career opportunities to Dayton and the surrounding communities."

About Nobis Rehabilitation Partners

Nobis Rehabilitation Partners, LLC brings together healthcare providers, developers, and investment partners to develop, design, and manage inpatient rehabilitation hospitals. Nobis Rehab has currently opened 18 hospitals, and another six are under construction. Patients will receive exceptional care from highly experienced and inspired caregivers in the most uniquely designed and efficient hospital.

About Cross Development

As a leading developer of single-tenant commercial and multifamily properties with a value exceeding $1 billion, Cross Development executes its projects using a client-focused approach, continually providing consistent, transparent, and exceptional services. Cross delivers outstanding real estate guidance for our clients, carrying projects from concept to solution flawlessly.

