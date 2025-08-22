APG Offers Bulk Pricing on Ready-to-Ship Preform Inventory

APG's Ready-to-Ship Preform Inventory

AZUSA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- APackaging Group (APG) , a California-based manufacturer specializing in sustainable and innovative packaging, is offering limited-time bulk pricing on its surplus preform inventory . The company is clearing space for upcoming production runs, and the in-stock inventory are available for immediate shipment while supplies last.The ready-to-ship inventory includes a range of preform sizes suitable for beauty and personal care packaging. APG says the discounted offering is ideal for brands looking to shorten lead times, manage costs, or meet tight launch deadlines without waiting on new production.“This is a practical option for brands that need speed, reliability, and a competitive price,” said Ryan Huang, Director of Marketing at APG. “We’re making room for new production, and it’s a great time for customers to stock up on components they can use right away.”APG was founded in 2019 by CEO Helga Arminak and has since become a trusted supplier for some of the best-known names in the beauty and personal care industry, including P&G, Unilever, Johnson & Johnson, Estée Lauder, Colgate, Sephora, Lush, Walgreens, and Victoria’s Secret. The company produces over 600 million units annually and supports a low minimum order quantity of just 10,000 pieces.APG is a women-owned, eco-friendly packaging supplier with a strong focus on ESG initiatives. The company holds the EcoVadis Sustainability Platinum rating, which is awarded to only the top 1% of companies globally. Many of its packaging solutions are also APR Designfor Recyclability and RecyClass recognized.For updated inventory availability or a breakdown of preform sizes, brands can visit https://apackaginggroup.com or contact sales@apackaginggroup.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.