APackaging Group Breaks Ground on $25 Million Manufacturing Expansion in Defiance, Ohio

We hope to build many more, by the way... I think this is the beginning of a lot of things.” — Helga Arminak, founder and CEO of APG

DEFIANCE, OH, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- APackaging Group (APG) , a global leader in packaging innovation, is moving forward with its $25 million manufacturing expansion following an official groundbreaking ceremony held on Wednesday, December 17. The project, located within the Enterprise Industrial Park in Defiance, includes the construction of a 300,000-square-foot facility on a 35-acre site, and $12.5 million in advanced production technology, marking a significant onshoring milestone for the U.S. cosmetics and personal care supply chain. APG recently opened a manufacturing plant in Defiance, Ohio, where it produces dispensers for the cosmetics industry. This new facility represents the company’s continued commitment to expanding its U.S manufacturing footprint.The 35-acre site in Defiance was selected for its long-term growth potential. Future development phases are designed to accommodate up to 240,000 additional square feet of manufacturing space as APG continues to modernize the global packaging landscape. The company has made clear its aspirations for continued expansion beyond other facilities.“We hope to build many more, by the way,” stated Helga Arminak, founder and CEO of APG, during the groundbreaking ceremony. “I think this is the beginning of a lot of things.”As a women-owned enterprise, APG is a pioneer in sustainable and eco-friendly manufacturing. The company’s commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) excellence is highlighted by its EcoVadis Sustainability Platinum recognition—a distinction held by only the top 1% of companies globally. APG also offers products that are APR Designfor Recyclability and RecyClass recognized, ensuring its packaging solutions meet the highest sustainability standards.The facility, to be built by Rupp Rosebrock Inc., represents a major step forward for the Enterprise Industrial Park. Scott Spengler of Rupp Rosebrock stated, “We are excited and honored to partner with the crew at APG to make this happen.”Defiance Mayor Mike McCann praised the project’s impact and thanked Arminak, noting that she was “very special to work with” on the development. “We certainly appreciate the investment in our community,” Mayor McCann added. “We’re excited about this and what’s going to happen out here.”Founded in 2019 by CEO Helga Arminak, APG has emerged as a trusted partner for some of the most prestigious names in the beauty and personal care sectors, including P&G, Unilever, Johnson & Johnson, Estée Lauder, Colgate, Sephora, Lush, Walgreens, Victoria's Secret, and more.APG delivers world-class innovative packaging solutions that combine engineering excellence with environmental responsibility, setting new standards in the cosmetics and personal care industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.