APG Offers Competitive Pricing on In-Stock Preform Inventory

APG's in-stock preform inventory

AZUSA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- APackaging Group (APG) , a women-owned leader in sustainable packaging innovation, has announced the availability of in-stock preform inventory at competitive pricing, providing an immediate packaging solution for beauty and personal care brands facing tight production timelines.The surplus inventory includes a range of preform sizes and styles that are fully produced and ready to ship. This offering is ideal for brands navigating sudden supply chain disruptions, preparing for seasonal launches, or managing limited-run product rollouts.“Offering ready-to-ship preform inventory is a win-win for our partners,” said Ryan Huang, director of marketing at APG. “They get the high-quality packaging we’re known for, without the lead times or costs associated with custom manufacturing.”The available preform inventory is limited and expected to move quickly. APG encourages interested companies to inquire promptly for updated sizing and quantity information.APG is a trusted packaging supplier to many of the world’s leading beauty and personal care brands, including P&G, Unilever, Johnson & Johnson, Estée Lauder, Colgate, Sephora, Lush, Walgreens, and Victoria’s Secret. With an annual production capacity of over 600 million units and a low minimum order quantity (MOQ) of 10,000 pieces, APG supports everything from large-scale product rollouts to agile brand launches.The company is also recognized for its commitment to ESG and sustainability. APG holds the EcoVadis Sustainability Platinum rating, placing it among the top 1% of companies worldwide. Many of its packaging solutions are certified by APR Designfor Recyclability and recognized by RecyClass for environmental compatibility.Founded in 2019 by CEO Helga Arminak, APG has grown into a global packaging partner known for innovation, flexibility, and sustainability in the beauty and personal care industries.To request a breakdown of available preform inventory or confirm quantities, contact sales@apackaginggroup.com or visit https://apackaginggroup.com

