APG Announces Competitive Pricing on Ready-to-Ship Preform Inventory Amid Supply Chain Pressures

APG's surplus preform inventory

AZUSA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- APackaging Group (APG) , a leading manufacturer of sustainable and innovative packaging solutions, is offering surplus preform inventory at competitive pricing. The ready-to-ship inventory is aimed at helping beauty and personal care brands reduce packaging costs and accelerate production amid ongoing supply chain disruptions and compressed timelines.The preforms, widely used across a variety of applications in the personal care sector, are fully produced and available for immediate shipment. APG’s in-stock inventory gives brands the ability to quickly meet demand without waiting for traditional manufacturing lead times—reducing operational pressure and improving speed to market.“Competitive pricing on surplus inventory allows brands to control costs and respond quickly to market shifts without compromising on quality,” said Ryan Huang, Director of Marketing at APG. “With this preform inventory, we’re offering speed and reliability when it’s needed most.”This offering is ideal for brands managing limited product runs, seasonal launches, or rapid-scale projects where agility is essential. Inventory is available in multiple sizes and specifications, and APG encourages interested brands to inquire for current availability as supply is limited.APG has emerged as a trusted partner to many of the most respected names in the industry, including P&G, Unilever, Johnson & Johnson, Estée Lauder, Colgate, Sephora, Lush, Walgreens, and Victoria’s Secret. With an annual production capacity of over 600 million pieces and a low minimum order quantity (MOQ) of 10,000 pieces, APG serves both global enterprises and fast-growing indie brands.As a women-owned, eco-friendly packaging manufacturer, APG is deeply committed to ESG principles and circular innovation. The company holds the EcoVadis Sustainability Platinum recognition, awarded to only the top 1% of companies worldwide. Many APG products are also APR Designfor Recyclability and RecyClass recognized, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability at scale.Founded in 2019 by CEO Helga Arminak, APG continues to lead with packaging innovation, operational flexibility, and a strong commitment to environmental stewardship.For detailed information on available preform inventory and pricing, visit https://apackaginggroup.com or contact sales@apackaginggroup.com

