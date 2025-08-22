CSE Celebrates 20 Years of Global Sustainability Impact in Tokyo

CSE at 20: A Global Legacy, and 12 Years of Partnership with Sustainavision in Japan

The Center for Sustainability & Excellence (CSE) proudly marked its 20th anniversary alongside its partner Sustainavision in Tokyo.

With our partner Sustainavision, we are also celebrating 12 years of success and high impact in Japan” — Nikos Avlonas, President, CSE

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Center for Sustainability & Excellence (CSE) proudly marked its 20th anniversary alongside its partner Sustainavision during a special event in Tokyo on August 1, 2025.

Bringing together more than 70 leading Japanese organizations committed to advancing sustainability—including Hitachi, Dome Corporation, and other prominent corporations—the event served as a landmark gathering for ESG leaders, innovators, and changemakers across Japan.

Keynote Highlights

Opening Remarks by Nikos Avlonas, CSE Founder & President

In his welcome address, Nikos Avlonas reflected on CSE’s two decades of influence in shaping sustainable business practices worldwide:

“We are especially proud that, in our 20 years of international presence, we’ve had a direct impact on organizations and companies representing over 15% of global GDP through our training and advisory services—including 330 leading companies from Japan. With our partner Sustainavision, we are also celebrating 12 years of success and high impact in Japan.”

CSE’s Global Impact

With operations spanning five continents, CSE continues to drive measurable change through its pioneering Sustainability and ESG initiatives. To date, the organization has:

Trained and certified more than 10,000 professionals in Sustainability and ESG—including 530 professionals from 330 top Japanese companies

Served clients in over 90 countries, providing strategic advisory services tailored to local and global contexts

Partnered with 250+ leading organizations to integrate ESG principles into core business strategy

As CSE enters its third decade, it remains steadfast in its mission: empowering a new era of responsible, sustainable global leadership.

Learn More & Get Involved

Discover how CSE can help your organization lead in sustainability:

Website: www.cse-net.org

Upcoming Training Programs:

Consultants Edition | Certified Sustainability (ESG) Practitioner Program 2025, September 11-12 & 15, 2025 (Live Sessions)

Europe | Certified Sustainability (ESG) Practitioner Program, Advanced Edition 2025, 27-28 November & 01 December, 2025 (Live Sessions) Omnibus Package (ESRS) included



📩 Media Contact

For press inquiries, interviews, or event images, please contact:

Email: marketing@cse-net.org

