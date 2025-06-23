CSE Marks 20 Years of Global ESG Impact with Landmark Sustainability Forum at One World Trade Center

CSE celebrated 20 years of global sustainability leadership by hosting the World Sustainability Leadership Forum 2025 at One World Trade Center, uniting ESG pioneers, city officials, and Fortune 500 leaders to shape the future of sustainable business. David Marshall, Vice President of Sustainability Governance & Reporting at Domtar, presents Domtar’s integrated ESG strategy at the World Sustainability Leadership Forum 2025 in New York, highlighting the company's decarbonization goals and biodiversity i Nikos Avlonas, Founder and President of the Center for Sustainability & Excellence (CSE), delivers closing remarks at the World Sustainability Leadership Forum 2025 in New York, engaging a diverse audience of sustainability professionals and corporate lea

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To mark its 20th anniversary, the Center for Sustainability & Excellence (CSE) hosted the World Sustainability Leadership Forum 2025 on June 12–13 at the iconic One World Trade Center in New York City, making a bold statement about its global impact and continued leadership in the field. This prestigious international event brought together a dynamic group of global sustainability leaders and changemakers to celebrate two decades of CSE’s pioneering work in ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance), corporate responsibility, and sustainable development.



A Celebration of Sustainability Leadership

The Forum served as a hallmark gathering in the world of sustainability, drawing participation from:

• 25 influential speakers from Fortune 500 companies,

• City of New York leadership, and

• Top international organizations committed to a more sustainable future.

Featured Keynote Speakers

Among the distinguished voices shaping the Forum's conversations:

• Edward Mermelstein, Commissioner for International Affairs, City of New York

• Elijah Hutchinson, Executive Director for Climate & Environmental Justice, City of New York

• Hakan Yilmaz, Chief Technology & Sustainability Officer, Carrier

• Kara Fulcher, Director of Sustainability, North America, Michelin

• David Marshall, VP of Sustainability Governance & Reporting, Domtar

• Lisa Jacobson, President, Business Council for Sustainable Energy (BCSE)

Opening Remarks from CSE President, Nikos Avlonas

In his welcome address, Nikos Avlonas, CSE’s Founder and President, stated:

“We are especially proud that, in our 20 years of international presence, we’ve had a direct impact on organizations and companies representing over 15% of global GDP through our training and advisory services. At this pivotal moment for the planet and the global economy, sustainability leadership is not a choice—it is a collective responsibility.”

Forum Highlights & Strategic Themes

The Forum explored forward-thinking solutions and challenges that define the ESG landscape for the years ahead, with a strong focus on:

• Sustainable Cities & Environmental Justice

Showcasing New York City’s leadership in sustainable mobility and inclusive urban policy.

• Energy Transition & Renewable Energy

• ESG Strategy & Regulatory Compliance

• Infrastructure Resilience & Risk Management

• Climate Risk in Transportation & Shipping

CSE’s Lasting Legacy

With operations across five continents, CSE has:

• Trained and certified over 10,000 professionals in sustainable development

• Served clients in more than 90 countries

• Partnered with 250+ leading organizations on ESG integration and strategy



As CSE enters its third decade, it remains steadfast in its mission: empowering a new era of responsible, sustainable global leadership.

Upcoming certification opportunities with CSE and the globally awarded Sustainability Academy:



USA | Certified Sustainability Practitioner Program, Advanced Edition 2025, September 25-26 & 29, 2025

CANADA | Certified Sustainability (ESG) Practitioner Program, Leadership Edition 2025, October 23-24 & 27, 2025

Sustainability Academy certified programs in corporate sustainability

