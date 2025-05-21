World ESG & Climate Summit 2025: Nikos Avlonas Unpacks EU Legislation’s Role in Shaping Corporate Sustainability

Nikos Avlonas delivers keynote on CSRD strategy at World ESG & Climate Summit 2025, Amsterdam. The Center for Sustainability and Excellence (CSE) announces its Certified Sustainability (ESG) Practitioner Program – Advanced Edition 2025, tailored for Europe-based professionals. Sustainability giants from Michelin, GE Vernova, New York Power Authority, Galvanize Climate Solutions, and more will share insights at One World Trade Center this June!

CSE’s Nikos Avlonas outlines key CSRD steps and ESG trends for SMEs at the World ESG & Climate Summit 2025 in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM, SOUTH HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nikos Avlonas, President of the Center for Sustainability and Excellence (CSE), delivered a powerful keynote at the 2nd Annual World ESG and Climate Summit, held May 13–14 in Amsterdam. His address, titled “Sustainability Reporting in Focus: Navigating Frameworks, Compliance, and how to maximize Impacts,” offered practical guidance on aligning with the EU’s Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS).

Avlonas emphasized:

• The strategic importance of ΕSG for SMEs operating in Europe

• The role of Double Materiality as a core reporting principle

• A three-step roadmap to achieve compliance with clarity and high positive impact

The Summit brought together CEOs, Vice Presidents, Global Heads of Sustainability, ESG leaders, and Heads of Financial Markets from organizations such as Bayer Crop Science, Novartis, DHL Supply Chain, The Hague University of Applied Sciences (THUAS), and Raiffeisen Bank International AG, among others. Participants explored critical topics including the role of AI in ESG, climate finance, and the regulatory shifts shaping the future of sustainability and ESG innovation.

Celebrating 20 Years of ESG Leadership

The Center for Sustainability and Excellence (CSE) marks its 20th anniversary as a global leader in sustainability training, research and consulting. Its flagship Certified Sustainability (ESG) Practitioner Program has trained over 10,000 professionals, including executives from Unilever, Maersk, the European Investment Bank, and more.

- CSE’s upcoming European C-suite Sustainability Program to become a Certified Sustainability ESG Practitioner, combining cutting-edge knowledge with real-world business cases. For more information visit www.cse-net.org or contact events@cse-net.org.

- Join us at the World Sustainability Leadership Forum (WSLF2025): From Boardroom to Breakthrough — June 12–13, at the iconic One World Trade Center, NYC! This global event will bring together top sustainability leaders from Fortune 500 companies, government, and innovation hubs to shape the future of sustainable business. Register here The Forum is an exclusive collaboration between CSE and 1BusinessWorld

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.