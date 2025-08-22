Eylsia Nicolas Breaks Into Multiple Groover Charts Worldwide — Just Three Months After Launching Music Career

Eylsia Nicolas, Pop Sensation and owner of Nicolas of Palm Beach and Real Boxer On the Wings of Angels by Eylsia Nicolas

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a meteoric rise that’s turning heads across the music industry, singer-songwriter Eylsia Nicolas has landed multiple songs on the Groover Charts — both globally and in the United States — less than three months after releasing her first tracks.

Her single “On the Wings of Angels” soared to #5 in the Singer/Songwriter category, #22 on the U.S. All Genres chart, and #68 globally. Other tracks, including “Don’t Speak to Strangers”, “Nothing to Gain, Nothing to Lose”, “If God 3”, and “Breaking the Wall”, have also secured impressive positions — with “Breaking the Wall” reaching #12 in Electric/Dance.

Global Chart Highlights:

• On the Wings of Angels — #68 Global, #22 U.S. All Genres, #5 Singer/Songwriter

• Breaking the Wall — #12 Electric/Dance, #171 U.S. All Genres

• Nothing to Gain, Nothing to Lose — #133 Global, #47 U.S. All Genres, #9 Singer/Songwriter

• If God 3 — #128 Global, #7 Singer/Songwriter

• Queen of the Game 2 — #220 Global, #12 Singer/Songwriter

A Rapid Ascent Nicolas’s chart success comes after an intense creative period in which she explored multiple arrangements and production styles, resulting in several versions of her songs resonating with different audiences. “I never imagined that within months of starting, my music would be connecting with listeners around the world,” Nicolas says. “It’s proof that it’s never too late to follow your passion.”

Critical Acclaim Her work has already been praised by outlets such as UpHere Magazine, Honk Magazine, and Hypehub, with critics noting her emotive storytelling, genre-blending style, and fearless experimentation.

What’s Next With momentum building, Nicolas is preparing new releases and exploring live performance opportunities. “This is just the beginning,” she says. “I’m excited to keep creating and sharing music that speaks to people’s hearts.”



About Nicolas of Palm Beach

Nicolas of Palm Beach embodies the global reputation of Palm Beach as the casual luxury capital of the world. Renowned for its exquisite fashion, jewelry, fragrances, and accessories, the brand is part of the Worldipi.com family of companies. This unique collective merges science, technology, art, and entertainment, fostering synergistic collaborations on projects between its own companies and external partners.



On the Wing of Angels by Eylsia

