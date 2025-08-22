Submit Release
Best Lawyers Names Hanlon for Commercial Litigation in Portland

Hanlon has practiced law in Portland for 4 decades

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

The Law Offices of Michael G. Hanlon is pleased to announce that Michael G. Hanlon was selected for inclusion in the 2026 edition of The Best Lawyers in America® for Commercial Litigation, Antitrust Litigation, and Securities Litigation. Selection for this distinction is based on a lawyer peer review process. Mr. Hanlon has practiced law in the Portland area for over 4 decades. According to The Best Lawyers in America,® only about 5% of practicing U.S. attorneys earn a Best Lawyer distinction, which is an indication of the award’s selectivity.

