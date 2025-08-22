Best Lawyers Names Hanlon for Commercial Litigation in Portland
Hanlon has practiced law in Portland for 4 decades
Best Lawyers Names Hanlon For Commercial Litigation In Portland
The Law Offices of Michael G. Hanlon is pleased to announce that Michael G. Hanlon was selected for inclusion in the 2026 edition of The Best Lawyers in America® for Commercial Litigation, Antitrust Litigation, and Securities Litigation. Selection for this distinction is based on a lawyer peer review process. Mr. Hanlon has practiced law in the Portland area for over 4 decades. According to The Best Lawyers in America,® only about 5% of practicing U.S. attorneys earn a Best Lawyer distinction, which is an indication of the award’s selectivity.
