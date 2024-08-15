Best Lawyers Names Hanlon for Commercial Litigation in Portland, OR

mgh photo

PORTLAND, OR, USA, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Best Lawyers Names Hanlon For Commercial Litigation In Portland, Oregon

The Law Offices of Michael G. Hanlon is pleased to announce that Michael G. Hanlon was selected for inclusion in the 2025 edition of The Best Lawyers in America® for Commercial Litigation, Antitrust Litigation and Securities Litigation.

For over 40 years, Best Lawyers has been esteemed by both legal professionals and the public as a premier benchmark for legal integrity and distinction in the United States. Consequently, being recognized by Best Lawyers is a testament to exceptional practice.

Mr. Hanlon has practiced law in Portland for over 4 decades. In addition to litigation, his practice areas include arbitration, real estate and general business matters.