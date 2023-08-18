Best Lawyers Names Hanlon For Litigation in Portland

Hanlon photo

Michael G Hanlon named for commercial litigation, antitrust litigation and securities litigation in Portland, Oregon

PORTLAND, OREGON, USA, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Contact: Michael G. Hanlon

Email: mgh@hanlonlaw.com

Phone: 503 228 9787

Website: www.hanlonlaw.com

The Law Offices of Michael G. Hanlon is pleased to announce that Michael G. Hanlon was included in the 2024 edition of The Best Lawyers in America® for Commercial Litigation, Antitrust Litigation and Securities Litigation.