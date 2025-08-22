Eddy Vera Honored with She Inspires Miami® Award Presented by the Mayor of Miami-Dade County

Eddy Vera with Daniella Levine Cava, Mayor of Miami Dade County.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At a special ceremony held on August 20 at ADRIFT Mare at Hotel AKA Brickell, Imagen Miami launched its annual She Inspires Miami edition, celebrating women whose leadership, resilience, and vision inspire the community.This year, Eddy Vera, entrepreneur and founder of EV Financial LLC, was recognized with a distinguished award personally presented by Daniella Levine Cava, the Mayor of Miami-Dade County, underscoring her remarkable journey of resilience and her impact on the city’s diverse community.Vera, who overcame the challenges of Guillain-Barré syndrome, has turned her personal story into a source of strength and inspiration for others. Through her company, she has redefined the role of financial services by combining empathy, integrity, and strategy to help families and professionals achieve lasting financial protection and security.“Receiving this recognition from the Mayor of Miami-Dade is not only an honor but a powerful reminder that resilience can transform lives. I am grateful to be part of this edition of Imagen Miami alongside extraordinary women who are shaping the future of our city,” said Eddy Vera upon receiving the award.The launch event brought together influential leaders and guests, including the Mayor of Miami-Dade County, the executive team of Imagen Miami Magazine, representatives from sponsors Hard Rock and Diageo, and the inspiring women featured in the special edition.The August 2025 edition of Imagen Miami highlights women across leadership, culture, community, innovation, and resilience — honoring voices that shape Miami as a city of diversity, strength, and opportunity.About Eddy VeraEddy Vera is an entrepreneur, speaker, and founder of EV Financial LLC, a financial services firm dedicated to creating tailored protection strategies with a focus on empathy and long-term vision. Her leadership and story of perseverance have established her as both an industry leader and a source of inspiration for the Latin community in Miami.

